Sun Summit Minerals Appoints Terry Salman as Strategic Advisor

Vancouver, October 15, 2024 - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Terry Salman, C.M., as Strategic Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Terry Salman has 35 years of experience in exploration finance. He currently serves as Chairman of the Essential Needs Foundation and CEO of Salman Partners Inc.

Mr. Salman began his career with Nesbitt Thomson, where he rose to the position of Executive Vice-President and Director, overseeing all corporate and government finance activities in the Pacific Rim and Western North America. He was responsible for underwriting activities, including mergers and acquisitions, valuations, and private placements. After leaving Nesbitt Thomson, he founded Salman Partners, where he served as President, CEO, and Co-Director of Research, helping to raise over $20 billion for more than 400 exploration and mining companies.

Today, Mr. Salman is the President and CEO of Salman Capital Inc. He was honored with the 2016 Murray Pezim Award for his outstanding career in Canadian mining finance and was inducted into the Cambridge House Resource Hall of Fame in 2018. Additionally, Mr. Salman is the Chair Emeritus of the Vancouver Public Library Foundation, Honorary Consul-General of the Republic of Singapore, and has held various leadership roles in numerous charities. He also served as the former Chairman of the Investment Dealers Association of Canada.

A Vietnam veteran, Mr. Salman served with the United States Marine Corps. He was recently appointed to the Order of Canada for his contributions to mining exploration and his generous philanthropy and community activism. In November 2021, he received the Public Service Star from the President of Singapore at the National Day Awards Investiture.

Mr. Salman commented: "I am delighted to be appointed as Strategic Advisor to Sun Summit Minerals Corp. I look forward to working with the impressive team to advance their district-scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia."

"Sun Summit Minerals is excited to welcome Terry Salman as Strategic Advisor," stated Sharyn Alexander, Sun Summit's President. "Terry's extensive experience in mining finance and deep industry connections will be instrumental as we advance our projects and work to create lasting value for our shareholders. We are confident that his strategic insights will help elevate Sun Summit's growth trajectory."

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on expansion and discovery of district scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's diverse portfolio includes the JD Project in the Toodoggone region of north-central B.C., and the Buck Project in central B.C.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

