Firetail Resources Commences Drilling at Skyline Copper Project Under Option Agreement with York Harbour Metals

Vancouver, October 15, 2024 - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (the "Company" or "York Harbour") is pleased to announce that Firetail Resources Limited (ASX: FTL) ("Firetail") has commenced exploration activities at the Skyline Copper Project (formerly the York Harbour Project) in Newfoundland, Canada, under the terms of our option agreement.

As part of the agreement, York Harbour has received the first cash payment of CAD $200,000 and 100 million Firetail shares. This milestone marks the beginning of Firetail's commitment to advance the project, positioning York Harbour to benefit from its exploration and development efforts.

Firetail Resources has mobilized crews and a diamond drill rig to the project site. Their immediate plans include a 5,000-metre maiden drilling program aimed at extending high-grade copper mineralization, along with a comprehensive geophysical survey to identify new targets along the project's extensive 16 km strike length.

Blair Naughty, President & CEO of York Harbour Metals, commented, "We are pleased to see Firetail Resources initiate their exploration program at the Skyline Copper Project. Their technical expertise and aggressive approach are expected to unlock the project's full potential. This development aligns with our strategy to create value for our shareholders by advancing high-grade projects within Newfoundland."

Firetail's exploration program, which includes both drilling and electromagnetic ("EM") surveys, aims to confirm and expand upon the significant historical copper results of the project. The commencement of these activities signifies a positive step forward for both companies and their stakeholders.

About York Harbour Metals

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTCQB: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade projects in Newfoundland. The Company has recently closed an Option Agreement with Firetail Resources on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland. Additionally, York Harbour holds a 100%-interest in the Bottom Brook Rare Earth Elements Project, covering 15,150 hectares, situated next to the Trans-Canada Highway and only 27 km from a deep-water port at Turf Point, Newfoundland.

For further details, please contact:

Email: info@yorkharbourmetals.com

Phone: +1-604-346-7613

Website: www.yorkharbourmetals.com

About Firetail Resources

Firetail Resources (ASX: FTL) is a battery minerals company with a project portfolio focused on multiple battery mineral commodities. Firetail has commenced drilling in Peru, where its tenure includes the Picha Copper-Silver Project and Charaque Copper Project. Picha hosts multiple drill-ready targets, while Charaque has a farm-in deal with Barrick Gold Corp.. Additionally, Firetail has projects in Western Australia and Queensland, including the advanced Mt Slopeaway Project.

For more information on Firetail Resources, please visit the website: www.firetailresources.com

