Nevada King Appoints John Sclodnick As President

VANCOUVER, Oct. 15, 2024 - Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSXV: NKG) (OTC: NKGFF) ("Nevada King" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of John Sclodnick as the Company's President, effective November 1, 2024. Mr. Sclodnick will report to Collin Kettell, Nevada King's Founder, CEO, and Director.

Mr. Sclodnick has worked in equity research for over a decade, most recently leading the mining equity research team at Desjardins Capital Markets since 2021. He has covered primarily precious metals companies, at various development stages from exploration to large cap producers, including Nevada King. He has acted as a trusted capital markets advisor to the Company over that time and will bring his strong institutional relationships and strategic guidance to the Company. Mr. Sclodnick holds a B.A. in Economics and Philosophy from Dalhousie University and an M.B.A. from the Schulich School of Business where he graduated from the Global Mining Management program.

Collin Kettell, CEO of Nevada King, stated, "We are excited to have John joining the Nevada King team. John brings with him an expansive network of relationships with institutional investors and mining industry professionals, as well as industry knowledge including financing, market awareness, and investor relations skills. Our expanded senior management team will allow us to further concentrate our efforts on advancing the Atlanta Gold Mine Project. We believe that Atlanta represents one of the most exciting gold discoveries underway in the Great Basin, and with a strengthening gold price environment, it is time to bring the Nevada King story to a broader investor base."

John Sclodnick, incoming President of Nevada King, stated: "There is tremendous value to be uncovered at the Atlanta Gold Mine Project. There is no better location in the world to find a gold deposit, and Nevada King has a high-grade oxide deposit with proven metallurgy. With a refined geological understanding, the team looks poised to build on the numerous recent discoveries, and I am very excited to join Collin and the management team to continue to grow value for shareholders."

About Nevada King Gold Corp.

The Atlanta Mine is a historical gold-silver producer with a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant pit-constrained resource of 460,000 oz Au in the measured and indicated category (11.0M tonnes at 1.3 g/t) plus an inferred resource of 142,000 oz Au (5.3M tonnes at 0.83 g/t). See the NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources titled "Atlanta Property, Lincoln County, NV" with an effective date of October 6, 2020, and a report date of December 22, 2020, as prepared by Gustavson Associates and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Resource Category Tonnes (000s) Au Grade (ppm) Contained Au

Oz Ag Grade (ppm) Contained Ag

Oz Measured 4,130 1.51 200,000 14.0 1,860,000 Indicated 6,910 1.17 260,000 10.6 2,360,000 Measured + Indicated 11,000 1.30 460,000 11.9 4,220,000 Inferred 5,310 0.83 142,000 7.3 1,240,000

Table 1. NI 43-101 Mineral Resources at the Atlanta Mine

Please see the Company's website at www.nevadaking.ca.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future operations and activities of Nevada King, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, advancing the Atlanta Gold Mine Project and the impact thereof. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Nevada King, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete proposed exploration work, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Nevada King does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

