K9 Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement of 1,428,571 Units for Proceeds of $100,000

West Vancouver, October 15, 2024 - K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC) (OTCQB: WDFCF) (FSE: 5GP0) ("KNC", "K9" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is engaging in a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 1,428,571 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.07 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of five years from the date of issuance. Insiders of the company will be participating in the financing.

Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to fund the Company's general working capital purposes.

The Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

K9 GOLD CORP.

"Kosta Tsoutsis"

Chair of the Board of Directors

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

