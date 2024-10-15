October 15, 2024 - MONTREAL, QC, Green Battery Minerals Inc. ("Green" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GEM, FSE: BK2P, WKN: A2QENP OTC: GBMIF) is pleased to announce that effective Thursday, October 17, 2024 at market open, the Company will consolidate its common shares on the basis of one (1) new post-consolidation common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares. There will be no change in name or change in trading symbol.

As a result of the consolidation, the Company's outstanding 89,588,644 common shares will be reduced to 8,958,864 common shares. No fractional shares will be issued. Any fractions of a share will be rounded to the nearest whole number of common shares. The consolidation was approved by the directors and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange. It is the opinion of the Board of Directors of the Company that the share capital consolidation will facilitate new equity investments into the Company.

Registered shareholders will be required to exchange their share certificates representing pre-consolidation common shares for new share certificates representing post-consolidation common shares. Registered shareholders will be sent a transmittal letter from the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., as soon as practicable after the effective date of the consolidation. The letter of transmittal will contain instructions on how certificate(s) representing pre-consolidation shares may be surrendered to Computershare Investor Services Inc. The transfer agent will forward to each registered shareholder who has provided the required documents a new share certificate or DRS Advice representing the number of post-consolidation common shares to which the shareholder is entitled. Until surrendered, each certificate representing pre-consolidation common shares of the Company will be deemed for all purposes to represent the number of whole post-consolidation common shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the consolidation.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Green Battery Minerals lnc.

'Thomas Yingling'

President, CEO & Director

2200 - 1250 Rene Levesque Blvd.

Montreal, QC, H3B 4W8

Phone: (438) 469-0705

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

info@greenbatteryminerals.com or 1-604-343-7740

Website: www.greenbatteryminerals.com

