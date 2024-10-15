Multiple New Gold Zones Discovered at OKO Project

New High-Grade Zone Emerging East of Ghanie Main Zone.

Ghanie Main deposit continues to grow along strike and is open to depth.

OMZ Shear 3 southern extensions intercepted with multiple visible gold showings.



TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2024 -- G2 Goldfields Inc. ("G2" or the "Company") (TSX: GTWO; OTCQX: GUYGF) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration program at the Company's 58,000-acre OKO-Aremu gold project, Guyana. G2 currently has five rigs operating at the project, building on the Company's current mineral resource which is comprised of 922,000 ounces of gold (Indicated) and 1,099,000 ounces (Inferred) [see press release dated April 03, 2024]. G2 continues to expand and define existing gold zones whilst discovering new high grade parallel zones of gold mineralization. The Company intends to issue an updated resource estimate for the OKO project in Q1 of 2025.

G2's OKO gold resource lies along a prominent 2.5-kilometre-long north-south structure which is defined by the high grade OMZ resource to the north [688,000 ounces of gold @ 9.03 g/t Au (Indicated) and 495,000 ounces of gold at 6.38 g/t Au (Inferred)] and the Ghanie open pit and underground resource to the south [236,000 ounces of gold @ 2.20 g/t Au (Indicated) and 604,000 ounces of gold @ 1.54 g/t Au (Inferred)]. G2 is currently drilling in the Ghanie Zone, the southern half of the structure. This drilling is targeting:

(i) expansion of near surface-open-pittable deposits along strike,

(ii) expansion of existing pittable mineralization to depths greater than -350m,

(iii) extensions of high-grade Ghanie mineralization at depth,

(iv) possible parallel zones of mineralization to the east of the main Ghanie Zone, and

(v) extensions to shear hosted high grade gold associated with the OKO Main Zone (OMZ).



Assays from 39 diamond drill holes (totalling 12,342 m) are included in this release. A complete table of drill results is available here. Highlights from the recent drill holes are contained in Table 1.

TABLE 1 HOLE ID FROM TO INT. (M) AU G/T GDD-141 205.0 206.5 1.5 20.2 And 369.0 399.5 30.5 1.9 Incl. 372.0 387.0 15.0 2.4 And 396.0 399.5 3.5 4.9 And 409.0 411.4 2.4 11.3 GDD-144 111.0 114.0 3.0 18.8 And 153.0 176.0 23.0 4.4 Incl. 167.0 176.0 9.0 8.5 GDD-147 49.0 57.5 8.5 3.7 Incl. 49.0 50.0 1.0 28.8 And 506.0 547.0 41.0 1.0 Incl. 528.0 530.5 2.5 8.9 GDD-160 110.0 111.5 1.5 1.8 And 212.5 222.0 9.5 5.9 Incl. 217.0 222.0 5.0 10.7 GDD-164 166.5 172.0 5.5 2.4 Incl. 166.5 168.0 1.5 7.9 And 199.0 205.0 6.0 3.7 Incl. 199.0 202.0 3.0 7.2 And 236.0 244.0 8.0 0.7 And 266.0 285.0 19.0 2.2 Incl. 274.5 277.5 3.0 8.4 GDD-167 315.0 330.5 15.5 4.9 Incl. 324.5 329.1 4.6 13.7

The intercepts reported are down-hole widths. True widths are estimated between 75% and 85% of reported down-hole widths. Gold grades are uncapped.

Drilling continues to expand the Main Ghanie Zone both vertically and along strike with an established strike length greater than 1,000 meters and to depths exceeding 400 vertical meters.



FIGURE 1 PLAN VIEW







New Discovery - Eastern Ghanie Zone

G2 has completed close to two hundred diamond drill holes to date in the Ghanie Zone, the southern portion of the OKO trend. As drills targeted the deeper portions of the Main Ghanie Zone, a new parallel zone 'Eastern Ghanie' has emerged. This new zone is defined by 401 pierce points with grade distributions illustrated in Table 2.



TABLE 2 GHANIE EAST PIERCE POINTS Range # of intercepts < 1 gm 130 1-5 gm 184 5-10 gm 43 >10 gm 44 Total Intercepts 401 pierce points

Notable intercepts from the new holes in this release are tabulated below in Table 3.



TABLE 3 GHANIE EAST INTERCEPTS FROM CURRENT RELEASE



HOLE ID FROM TO INT. (M) AU G/T GDD-141 205.0 206.5 1.5 20.2 GDD-144 111.0 114.0 3.0 18.8 GDD-165 158.0 159.5 1.5 27.3 GDD-171 189.0 193.4 4.4 10.8 GDD-173 93.5 95.0 1.5 88.0

The intercepts reported are down-hole widths. True widths are estimated between 75% and 85% of reported down-hole widths. Gold grades are uncapped.

Highlights from previously released holes which are now modelled as part of this Eastern Ghanie shear are tabulated below as Table 4.



TABLE 4 HISTORICAL INTERCEPTS FROM GHANIE EAST (2022 - 2024)



HOLE ID FROM TO INT. (M) AU G/T GDD-06 58.0 61.0 3.0 17.0 GDD-36 66.0 67.0 1.0 5.9 And 74.8 84.5 9.8 3.5 Incl. 74.8 77.5 2.7 9.1 And 103.0 111.1 8.1 2.2 Incl. 108.0 110.0 2.0 5.4 GDD-43 30.0 40.5 10.5 10.6 Incl. 30.0 31.5 1.5 69.3 And 66.0 74.0 8.0 2.3 And 82.0 85.0 3.0 6.9 Incl. 83.0 84.0 1.0 19.9 GDD-68A 148.0 159.0 11.0 37.9 GDD-72 21.0 22.5 1.5 1.9 And 34.0 36.9 2.9 10.8 And 74.5 83.5 9.0 1.7 GDD-74 89.7 92.7 3.0 42.2 And 122.0 131.0 9.0 2.9 GDD-79 128.8 131.0 2.2 40.1 And 133.0 134.5 1.5 1.9 And 154.5 155.0 0.5 1.4 And 168.5 173.0 4.5 5.1 And 179.0 180.5 1.5 1.5 GDD-109 36.5 41.8 5.3 9.2 Incl. 40.9 41.8 0.9 45.0 And 200.7 224.5 23.8 1.9 Incl. 215.5 223.0 7.5 4.2 GDD-120 357.5 376.5 19.0 2.8 Incl. 370.5 372.5 2.0 18.0

The intercepts reported are down-hole widths. True widths are estimated between 75% and 85% of reported down-hole widths. Gold grades are uncapped.



FIGURE 2 OBLIQUE VIEW





Significantly, almost all the intercepts in this emerging zone lie within 150 m of surface with the exception of hole GDD-120 which returned 6.9 g/t Au over 6 m from approximately 275 m vertical depth. As G2 has demonstrated from past work, most of the new gold zones have significant potential at depth. The depth potential at Eastern Ghanie will likely remain a source of growth for the Company in the coming months.

OKO Main Zone Extensions (Assays Pending)

G2 has completed three diamond drill holes targeting southern extensions of the high grade OMZ Shear 3 Zone. Several holes have intercepted the shear with multiple visible gold occurrences. Assays are expected in the coming weeks. Shear 3 currently hosts an underground resource of 1,043,000 tonnes @ 8.64 g/t Au (indicated) and an inferred underground resource of 923,0000 tonnes @ 5.17 g/t Au between vertical depths of 50 and 545 meters. Detailed structural analysis continues to assist the Company in targeting the deeper shoots along the greater 2.5 km trend. The Company has committed to a 20,000 meter deep drilling program over the coming months, in addition to the current 70,000 m program. A sixth drill rig is being mobilised to the property.

QA/QC

Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located on the OKO project site, Guyana. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to MSALABS Guyana, in Georgetown, Guyana, which is an accredited mineral analysis laboratory, for analysis. Samples from sections of core with obvious gold mineralisation are analysed for total gold using an industry-standard 500g metallic screen fire assay (MSALABS method MSC 550). All other samples are analysed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA with atomic absorption finish (MSALABS method; FAS- 121). Samples returning over 10.0 g/t gold are analysed utilizing standard fire assay gravimetric methods (MSALABS method; FAS-425). Certified gold reference standards, blanks, and field duplicates are routinely inserted into the sample stream, as part of G2 Goldfields' quality control/quality assurance program (QAQC). No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

About G2 Goldfields Inc.

The G2 Goldfields team is comprised of professionals who have been directly responsible for the discovery of millions of ounces of gold in Guyana as well as the financing and development of the Aurora Gold Mine, Guyana's largest gold mine [RPA, 43-101, Technical Report on the Aurora Gold Mine, March 31, 2020].

In April 2024, G2 announced an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Oko property in Guyana [see press release dated April 03, 2024]. Highlights of the Updated MRE include:

Total combined open pit and underground Resource for the Oko Main Zone (OMZ):

495,000 oz. Au - Inferred contained within 2,413,000 tonnes @ 6.38 g/t Au

686,000 oz. Au - Indicated contained within 2,368,000 tonnes @ 9.03 g/t Au

Total combined open pit and underground Resource for the Ghanie Zone:

604,000 oz. Au - Inferred contained within 12,216,000 tonnes @ 1.54 g/t Au

236,000 oz. Au - Indicated contained within 3,344,000 tonnes @ 2.20 g/t Au

The MRE was prepared by Micon International Limited with an effective date of March 27, 2024. Significantly, the updated mineral resources lie within 500 meters of surface. The Oko district has been a prolific alluvial goldfield since its initial discovery in the 1870s, and modern exploration techniques continue to reveal the considerable potential of the district.

Anglo Gold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) currently holds 35,723,965 shares representing 14.95% of the issued and outstanding shares of G2. G2 currently has cash holdings exceeding (Cad) $49 million and is well financed to execute on this regional exploration program.

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dan Noone (CEO of G2 Goldfields Inc.), a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Noone (B.Sc. Geology, MBA) is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.g2goldfields.com).

