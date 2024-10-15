ESGold Partners with Caram Media and Senergy Communications Capital to Elevate Market Presence and Strengthen Strategic Growth Initiatives

VANCOUVER, October 15, 2024 - ESGold Corp. ("ESGold" or the "Company") (CSE: ESAU, Frankfurt: N2W, OTC: SEKZF) is excited to announce its partnership with Caram Media Inc. ("Caram"), a renowned communications firm specializing in high-impact marketing strategies tailored for fast-growing sectors and Senergy Communications Capital Inc. ("Senergy"). Senergy is a digital marketing firm that will assist with on-line communications and strategies with the goal of increasing awareness of the company and its business model. This collaboration is set to enhance ESGold's visibility and bolster its strategic growth initiatives as the company continues to make strides in sustainable mining practices.

This collaboration is designed to amplify ESGold's story, enhance its relationships with shareholders, and expand its reach across key markets. As ESGold advances its exploration and development projects, the company remains dedicated to sustainable growth and responsible resource extraction-hallmarks that position ESGold as a leader in the sector.

Caram Media Inc.

Caram will spearhead a comprehensive marketing campaign utilizing advanced digital media strategies and outreach programs. Specializing in targeted email marketing, list building and management, social media content distribution, strategic ad and re-marketing campaigns, and lead generation. Caram brings communication to a new level. The goal is to increase awareness of ESGold's exploration projects, particularly its flagship Montauban project in Quebec, which integrates resource recovery with environmental restoration. Caram Media has earned a reputation for helping companies significantly expand their market presence and shareholder engagement. Through this partnership, ESGold aims to leverage Caram's expertise as it enters a critical phase of development and growth.

Galen Carson, Founder and CEO of Caram Media, stated: "We are thrilled to collaborate with ESGold, a company that exemplifies innovation and sustainable development within the mining industry. Our comprehensive marketing efforts will enhance ESGold's exposure and support its corporate goals during this pivotal phase. ESGold's commitment to responsible mining aligns perfectly with our values, making this partnership an exciting opportunity."

Under the terms of an initial six (6) month agreement, ESGold will pay Caram a monthly fee of $32,000, first and last month paid in advance, and will grant options for common shares in the Company, (to be vested incrementally through the campaign). Caram's services will include executing targeted digital marketing campaigns through email, social media, content distribution, and strategic ad and re-marketing efforts, with a focus on ESGold's Montauban property and broader corporate initiatives. Caram operates as an arm's length service provider.

Senergy Communications Capital Inc.

Senergy has been retained for an initial period of one (1) month with an anticipated start date of October 15, 2024 to assist the Company in raising investor awareness. In consideration for the services provided by Senergy, the Company has agreed to pay a fee of $20,000 + GST for the term. The fees to Senergy will be used for co-ordinating and carrying out marketing of the company and its products and services and for general awareness of the company and will also cover expenses and costs for media distribution, and advertising.

To the Company's knowledge, Caram nor Senergy do not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in ESGold Corp. or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The agreements with Caram and Senergy are arms length service provider contracts and subject to CSE approval.

In other Company business, the Board of Directors is pleased to announce the issuance of 1.55 million options to purchase one (1) ESGold common share for a price of $0.125 for a period of one (1) year. The issuance of these options are subject to regulatory vesting provisons and subject to approval from the CSE.

About the Company

ESGold Corp. is a Canadian environmentally aware resource exploration and processing company. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. ESGold's principal restoration and recovery project is the Montauban property situated in Quebec, just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City.

For more information on ESGold Corp. please contact the Company (+1 514-712-1532) or visit the website www.esgold.com for past news releases, 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces. To keep up with what's going on with ESGold please join our shareholders chat room on telegram :https://t.me/+SQeyLoDRjIAwMDVh

