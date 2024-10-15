Troubadour Announces 5,000 Metre Drill Program at the Senneville Gold-Copper Project

Vancouver, British Columbia / TheNewswire - October 15, 2024 - Troubadour Resources Inc. ("TR", "Troubadour" or the "Company") (TSXV:TR) (OTC:TROUF) (WKN:A3DBDE), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company, is pleased to announce that it plans to undertake a 5,000 metre diamond drill program at its Senneville Gold-Copper property ("Senneville" or the "Property"), in the eastern Val d'Or district following its successful third quarter where it raised $4,455,000.

Comprising 230 mineral claims totalling over 130 km2, Senneville is located within the prolific Val d'Or Mining Camp between Probe Gold's McKenzie Break deposit (1,453,400 ounces Inferred) to the north and the Probe's Novador Development Project to the south (6,405,000 ounces M&I and 1,550,200 ounces Inferred)1.

Chris Huggins, CEO of Troubadour, stated, "We're thrilled to unveil our strategy for the maiden drill program at the Senneville Gold-Copper property. We are focused on growth and discovery by leveraging the work already completed to drill existing high-priority targets in the near-term, while systematically building a robust 3D model that provides additional high-value targets."

Mr. Huggins continued: "Our focus is on delivering value for our shareholders through disciplined exploration; the promising geology of Senneville, combined with our recent capital raise, puts us in a strong position to accelerate our efforts. We are eager to uncover new high-grade gold and copper mineralization and look forward to sharing results in the coming months."

A total of 170,000 metres of drilling completed over the past three years supported Probe Gold's recently released global resource, which incorporated the Mckenzie Break and Beaufor Deposits acquired in 2023. Per Probe's updated PEA dated January 2024, production is anticipated to exceed 250,000 ounces/year of average annual production across a 12.5-year mine life. Probe intends to complete a new 50,000-metre infill drill program, demonstrating its commitment to advancing its projects within the area.

Note: Readers are cautioned that the geology of nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the geology of the Company's properties.

The drilling will focus on the Property's principal 11-kilometre trend of mineral occurrences that are spatially associated with the contacts of a prominent komatiite unit that trends through the Property, hereafter referred to as the "Senneville Komatiite" (Fig. 2).

The drill program will be split across two targets to test the continuity of mineralization within the principal 11-kilometre trend:

Target 1: a 2,000-metre drill program planned to commence mid-November, focusing on near-surface targets at the Gustave-Cere gold showing in which high-grade gold is hosted in quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veins that bear many similarities to the gold-bearing veins of the neighbouring Novador deposits. The planned drilling will infill gaps in pierce points at the Gustave-Cere gold showing and test for continuity of mineralization between Au-bearing drill holes along the hanging wall contact of the Senneville Komatiite.

Target 2: a 3,000-metredrill program planned to commence mid-December, designed to test the VMS potential of the same principal trend. Zn and Ag occurrences were discovered in 2009 and 2023 in favourable volcanic stratigraphy for VMS formation but needed to be followed up with subsequent exploration.

Phase 1:

An initial 2,000 metres in 11 drill holes is planned around the historic Gustave-Cere gold showing, in which high-grade gold is hosted in quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veins that bear many similarities to the gold-bearing veins of the neighbouring Novador deposits (Fig. 2). Historical grab samples here have yielded up to 49.5 g/t Au and historical channel samples here have yielded up to 6.5 g/t Au over 1.8 metres. Historical drilling has identified up to 18.15 g/t Au over 0.85 metres. This showing has been defined by drilling for approximately 361 metre of strike length immediately around the showing, but much of the host structure remains to be tested (Fig. 3). Compilation work that includes the most recent drilling at the Gustav Cere showing suggests several parallel horizons of gold mineralization, with much of the strike length remaining open (Fig. 3):

Historic drilling in the 1980s (AHS series; Fig. 3) targeted a horizon of gold-bearing quartz veins along the footwall of the Senneville Komatiite and underneath the surface trench, where historic work reports grab samples up to 49.5 g/t Au (Fig. 3) Recent drilling, in 2012 (SV-12-03; GM68366) and 2021(XR-21-01A; GM72154), intersected higher Au-grade drill intercepts along the hanging wall contact of the Senneville Komatiite, where relatively minor drilling has been focused. A third horizon of gold mineralization is suggested by the presence of visible gold in 1981 drillhole SNF-3 (Fig. 3; "a few small pinpricks of visible gold"; GM37553) however assays are not reported for this interval.

Phase 2:

Phase 2 of the program is planned to include 3,000 metres of drilling across 15 holes that will target areas of the Property that have been recommended as exploration targets for VMS mineralization (Fig. 4; Pilote, 2016), based on the presence of metal occurrences (Zn, Ag, Au), aluminous alteration assemblages (garnet, chlorite, biotite) and prospective volcanic stratigraphy (felsic volcanic rocks hosting brecciated massive pyrite, exhalite and cherty horizons, associated with ultramafic volcanic rocks). Drilling in this phase will focus on Target Area 1 outlined in TR's press release dated August 1, 2024 and the Company intends to review the results of the ongoing biogeochemical sampling program before finalizing proposed drillhole locations.

Drillholes will target areas of prospective geology and geophysical anomalies situated at different stratigraphic levels within the principal trend hosting the Gustave-Cere gold showing (Fig. 4). These drill holes will tie-in to the area covered by Phase 1 diamond drilling, to confidently test the continuity of mineralization across the strike length of this 11-kilometre zone. Drilling this phase will focus in three zones:

The northwestern area, where Zn and Ag occurrences were discovered in 2009 (GM64915) but not subsequently followed up (Fig. 4). This area hosts input EM anomalies associated with felsic volcanic rocks that have not been targeted with drilling. Aluminous alteration assemblages, comprising coarse-grained garnet in a groundmass of pervasive chlorite, resemble alteration associated with VMS deposits. The central region, where historical drilling by the previous claim holder (Xander Resources, 2023) intersected a 12-metre wide (apparent thickness) blue-grey smokey quartz vein that assayed 10.7 g/t Ag over 12.23 metres, with individual samples returning up to 250 g/t Ag over 0.3 metres (SN2304; Fig. 4). This vein occurs in the hanging wall of the Senneville Komatiite, ~2 kilometre northwest of the Gustave-Cere gold showing and ~4 kilometre southeast of the VMS indicators mentioned above (Fig. 4). Southeast of the Gustav-Cere gold showing is the historic Father George-Beland Zn occurrence, where grab samples returned up to 0.9% Zn. Holes in this area will be designed to intersect the untested strike length of the Senneville Komatiite that connect this Zn anomaly with overlapping MMI metal anomalies southeast of the Gustave-Cere showing (Pelletier, 2023).

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Deepak Varshney, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Historical reports provided by Senneville's optionors were reviewed by Mr. Varshney. The historical information provided has not been verified and is being treated as historic non-compliant intercepts.

About Troubadour Resources Inc.

Troubadour Resources Inc. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical mineral and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Troubadour trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TR, the OTCPK Exchange under the symbol TROUF, and on the Frankfurt, Berlin and Tradegate Stock Exchanges under the symbol A3DBDE.

Troubadour's flagship project is the Senneville Gold-Copper Project. Comprised of 230 mineral claims totalling over 130 km2, the Senneville Project is located within the prolific Val d'Or Quebec Mining Camp between Probe Gold's McKenzie Break deposit (1,453,400 ounces Inferred) to the north and the Probe's Novador Development Project to the south (6,405,000 ounces M&I and 1,550,200 ounces Inferred).

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC.

Chris Huggins, CEO and Director

References:

