Arbor Metals Confirms Lithium Targets and Identifies New Molybdenite Zone at Jarnet Lithium Project

Vancouver, October 16th, 2024 - Arbor Metals Corp. ("Arbor" or the "Company") (TSXV: ABR, FWB: 432) is pleased to announce the results of its till and channel sampling program as part of the Phase 2 exploration on its wholly-owned Jarnet Lithium Project, located in the Corvette Lithium Camp, central Quebec. Information from this program has provided a wealth of new information and has led to the identification of multiple drill targets for the inaugural drill program planned for fall of 2024. Notably, lithium was discovered over multiple zones of the Jarnet project, including previously explored sections as well as in the recently acquired Corvette Lake and St. Pierre claims. Additionally, a significant molybdenum-bismuth bearing vein was discovered and channel sampled. This milestone marks another significant step forward in advancing Arbor's exploration efforts in one of Canada's premier lithium regions.

Till Survey

The Phase 2 till program was designed to overlap the initial discovery of fertile pegmatites on the Jarnet 1 and other Jarnet claims block (see Arbor press release of April 30, 2024). The pegmatite field, which is located within the Guyer Formation composed of amphibolite and within felsic plutons bordering the greenstone belt. Pegmatite outcrops were previously discovered approximately 1km from a northeast mafic dyke. The initial discovery was characterized by an enrichment in lithium ranging from 40 ppm to 210 ppm, cesium from 30 to 195 ppm, and tantalum from 10 to 87 ppm, with rubidium values exceeding 700 ppm.

The till program consisted of three grids (Jarnet 1, 2, and 3) with an average spacing of 100 meters. Detailed sampling was performed around large pegmatite dyke swarms with strong magnetic contrasts and where combined lithium-cesium-tantalum anomalies were observed in the Phase 1 prospecting program. The grids are located between 5 and 8 km north and 1.5 km northwest of the Corvette 5 deposit. Additional work was also completed along a regional northeast lineament.

Results received from 302 samples show lithium enrichment corresponding to five times the background, reaching 10 ppm. Although these anomalies are relatively weak, they demonstrate merit and warrant further follow-up, especially in areas near northeast mafic dykes already apparent on the magnetic survey.

Channel Sampling

A total of 116 channel samples, totalling 72.4 meters, were taken from pegmatite outcrops identified in 2022. The objective of this sampling, which covered a strike length of approximately 1 km, was to obtain larger and more representative samples. A sulfide-bearing quartz-K feldspar vein was manually stripped and sampled. Pegmatite outcrops were also sampled, including 11 samples where molybdenite was observed in a swarm of quartzo-feldspathic veins with tourmaline. The best results obtained were greater that 2.5% Mo over 0.7 meters, with two identified clusters located approximately 250 meters apart.

Samples LENGTH UTMnad83_x UTMnad83_y Mo BI 00878 0.5 573070 5937002 >2.5% 0.29% 125223 0.9 572992 5937144 0.79% 0.046% 127799 0.6 572993 5937136 >2.50% 0.88% 127800 0.6 572993 5937136 1.17% NS 127872 0.7 572995 5937122 >2.5% 0.23% 127873 0.7 572995 5937125 >2.5% 0.26%

Note: Samples listed as >2.5% Mo corresponds to overlimit assays.

The best lithium results obtained were between 113 and 157 ppm for 5 samples.

Readers are cautioned that surface samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true deposit grade or be indicative of further mineralization.

Drilling Proposal

With this information in hand, Arbor plans to drill several lithium and molybdenum targets. Seven targets have been identified based on a combination of outcrops and till anomalies. A selection of targets will be tested with one of two short holes of 100 to 150 meters. Although not the main focus of the Company, the molybdenum showing will be tested considering the potential for grade, thickness, and lateral extension of the mineralization. The assay results also indicate a polymetallic signature with locally strong bismuth, tungsten, and copper values.

"At Arbor Metals, we are dedicated to conducting our exploration activities with the utmost regard for environmental stewardship," said Mark Ferguson, President and CEO of Arbor. "We adhere to strict environmental guidelines and prioritize collaboration with local communities and Indigenous nations in all our endeavors. The discovery of lithium across multiple areas of our project highlights our commitment to supporting the growing demand for domestic lithium in the North American electric vehicle market."

Arbor remains committed to responsible resource development and sustainable exploration practices. By adhering to industry-leading environmental standards and fostering positive relationships with local stakeholders, Arbor seeks to create long-term value while minimizing its environmental footprint.

Qualified Person

Martin Demers, PGeo, registered in the Province of Québec (OGQ No. 770), a consultant to Arbor and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

QA/QC

1 kg till samples were collected at varied depths to avoid surface oxidation. Samples were split by sieving a fraction <0.08 mm for assaying by aqua regia. The coarse reject was split and assayed by peroxide fusion for LCT. Rock samples are crushed and pulverized to obtain a 250 g fraction to be assayed by peroxide fusion. Samples were sent to the SRC Saskatchewan Research Council, located at 2901 Cleveland Ave, Saskatoon, SK, Canada, for analysis.

About Arbor Metals Corp.

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The Company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes.

The Jarnet, Corvette Lake and St. Pierre lithium projects, located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares. The projects are contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.



Click Image To View Full Size

Kemlee Lake Lithium is strategically located three kilometers east of Rock Tech Lithium Inc.'s Aumacho claim blocks and twelve kilometers south of the Georgia Lake Project. The Project shares many geological similarities with the prolific Georgia Lake deposit, including bedrock geology and the presence of massive intrusive dykes. The primary target at the Project will be spodumene-bearing pegmatites hosted in metasediments.

