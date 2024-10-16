StrikePoint Gold Inc. Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Vancouver, October 16, 2024 - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, the previously announced consolidation of the Company's outstanding common shares on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation shares for one (1) post-consolidation share (the "Consolidation") will become effective at the market opening on October 18, 2024. Following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 26,389,420 common shares issued and outstanding. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged after the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 86332K400 and the new ISIN number will be CA86332K4000 for the post-Consolidation shares.

About StrikePoint

StrikePoint is a multi-asset gold exploration company focused on building precious metals resources in the Western United States and in Canada.

Both the Cuprite Gold Project and the Hercules Gold Project are located in Nevada's Walker Lane Gold Trend where StrikePoint is rapidly becoming one of the largest holder of mineral claims with approximately 145 square kilometers of prospective geology under claim.

The Walker Lane hosts AngloGold Ashanti's multi-million once Silicon Gold and Merlin discoveries and Kinross's Tier - 1 Round Mountain Mine.

In addition, the Company controls two advanced-stage exploration assets in British Columbia's Golden Triangle: the past-producing high-grade silver Porter-Idaho Project and the high-grade gold Willoughby Project.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "speculates", "could" or "would". These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the completion of the Private Placement and the Consolidation; the intended use of proceeds from the Private Placement; and the receipt of all necessary approvals for the completion of the Private Placement and the Consolidation, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company will complete the Private Placement and the Consolidation on the terms as anticipated by management, and that the Company will receive all necessary approvals for the completion of the Private Placement and the Consolidation, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the failure to complete the Private Placement or the Consolidation in the timeframe and on the terms as anticipated by management, market conditions, metal prices, and risks relating to the Company not receiving all necessary approvals for the completion of the Private Placement or the Consolidation, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecast or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.

