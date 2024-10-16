South Pacific Metals Identifies Additional Large Copper-Gold Target at Osena Project, Papua New Guinea

Data Review Now Shows Cluster of Five Large-Scale Copper-Gold Targets Across 5 Km x 3 Km Expanded Ontenu Prospect

Vancouver, October 16, 2024 - South Pacific Metals Corp. (TSXV: SPMC) (OTCQB: SPMEF) (FSE: 6J00) ("SPMC" or the "Company"), an emerging gold-copper exploration company operating across Papua New Guinea, is pleased to announce another significant Copper-Gold intrusive target has now been identified at the Ontenu Cu-Au Prospect. The new target, Ontenu Northeast is now the fifth large-scale target discovered within an expanded 5 km by 3 km mineralized area, located along strike in the Kainantu Transfer Zone adjacent to K92 Mining's tenement (see Figures 1 & 2).

Highlights:

Newly identified Ontenu Northeast target - geophysical and geochemical target indicating a mineralized intrusive is present. Historical data review also reveals this area was first sampled in 1985 by Renison Goldfields Consolidated ("RGC") who determined to likely host lode-gold style mineralization (consistent with what K92 is now mining);

Target footprint expansion - with at least five highly-prospective geophysical targets with coincident surface Cu-Au anomalies, Ontenu now represents a large-scale, multi-intrusive Copper-Gold porphyry, vein and skarn complex extending over 5 km x 3 km;

Confirmed gold-bearing breccias - recent results from Ontenu Central include 79 m averaging 0.75 g/t Au, including 4 m at 4.52 g/t Au and individual samples up to 8.82 g/t Au;

Significant historical rock samples targeted for on-the-ground follow-up including surface samples that returned 73 g/t Au, 960 g/t Ag, 3.17% Cu & 10.6% Zn (in different locations); and

Exploration program being prepared for execution in Q4, 2024, along with 3D geological and structural modeling to assist with drill planning efforts.

"Following a comprehensive review of historic and recent exploration data, Ontenu has quickly emerged as a very exciting prospect in the Kainantu District," said Cathy Fitzgerald, President and Chief Geologist. "Our integration and validation of historic data from previous explorers, along with contemporary analysis of geophysics, geological and alteration mapping and surface sampling, demonstrates what may be an extensive gold-copper mineralized intrusive-hydrothermal system. We are excited to get boots-on-the-ground here at Ontenu, and are looking forward to near-term results of a 3D geological and geophysical modeling exercise and drill planning."

The Ontenu Cu-Au Prospect (see Figure 1) is located within a major NE-SW striking district-scale, Cu-Au mineralized structural corridor known as the Kainantu Transfer Zone (KTZ). The KTZ is an inferred deep transform fault, one of several across Papua New Guinea, which are interpreted to form key conduits focusing fluid flow and mineralisation. The nearby Kainantu Gold Mine (K92 Mining) lies within this zone and is an intermediate sulfidation epithermal and mesothermal gold-copper system that is believed to be sourced from a significant intrusion related, porphyry-style system at depth or nearby (see Figure 2).









Figure 1: Ontenu Cu-Au Prospect Area - a 5 km by 3 km region hosting multiple large-scale, multi-intrusive Copper-Gold targets. Image shows at least five coincident apparent conductivity / magnetic geophysical anomalies in an ideal structural setting.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10890/226706_figure1.jpg



Ontenu Cu-Au Prospect: Multiple Targets and Deposit Styles

A recent comprehensive review of all historic and recent exploration data at Ontenu, which represents only a small proportion of SPMC's total Osena Project landholding, has defined a large-scale, cluster of at least five intrusive Cu-Au targets in an overall intrusion complex greater than 5 km x 3 km. These are located within an area of intersection of arc-parallel faults and unconformities, with northeast trending cross-faults that parallel the KTZ. This is the structural setting of many producing deposits in PNG, including the Kainantu Gold Mine.

Ontenu Northeast: Visible gold identified in stream sampling from 1985, draining this topographic high that is also a coincident apparent conductivity-magnetic geophysical anomaly. Historic work by RGC identified phyllic and propylitic alteration proximal to this feature and completed limited soil sampling returning anomalous Au and Cu. They interpreted the area to be prospective for lode-gold type mineralization (they were pursuing bulk-style gold only). This is a top-priority prospect;

Ontenu Central: Classically zoned porphyry system with widespread propylitic to advanced argillic (with narrow structural zones of potassic alteration associated with hydrothermal breccias and bornite (copper sulphides)). This is suggestive that Ontenu is at the top of a preserved major porphyry system with a large Cu-Au porphyry target at depth (approximately 250 m below surface): Associated with historic surface assays up to 73 g/t Au, 960 g/t Ag, 3.17% Cu & 10.6% Zn and 79m averaging 0.75 g/t Au including 16 m averaging 1.25 g/t Au in surface trenching; Strong coincident apparent conductivity and magnetic geophysical anomaly with a 700 m x 600 m footprint indicating a major accumulation of sulphide at >250m depth (porphyry Cu-Au target); Encouraging historic drilling returned intercepts such as 100m @ 0.32 g/t Au and 0.1% Cu from 14m downhole;



Ontenu North: Strong coincident apparent conductivity-magnetic anomaly with 900 m x 900 m footprint with Au in soils anomaly from historic data up to 130 ppb Au;

Ontenu Northwest: Strong coincident apparent conductivity-magnetic anomaly with 800 m x 600 m footprint with Au in soil anomaly from historic data up to 130 ppb Au; and

Ontenu West: Strong apparent conductivity anomaly with 700x600m footprint, largely unsampled.

Exploration Potential and Planning

In addition to hosting confirmed gold-bearing breccias and outcropping bornite, covellite and chalcopyrite in stockwork veined diorite, there is strong potential to host multiple other styles of mineralization across the Ontenu Prospect area including:

Epithermal vein Au-Cu-Zn intermediate sulfidation systems analogous to veins currently being mined at the adjacent Kainantu Gold Mine (K92 Mining Ltd);

Au-Bi-Te alkalic epithermal systems analogous to the world-class Porgera Gold Mine (Porgera JV/Barrick Gold Corp.) located in the Western Highlands of PNG; and

Ag-Pb-Zn rich low-sulfidation skarn associated with limestones and metasediments.

The Company is currently designing its next field program to further investigate many of these recently identified anomalies it believes hold the greatest economic potential in the Ontenu area. Ontenu NE will be a priority. 3D geological and structural modeling to assist with drill planning efforts are also now underway. The Company maintains ongoing engagement with local communities ahead on further on-ground work in this area.





Figure 2: Ontenu Cu-Au Prospect - the highly mineralized, broader Kainantu Mineral District.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10890/226706_de774df154a15aea_004full.jpg

About the Osena Project

Covering 626 km² of strategic ground, the Osena Project is located southwest of and adjacent to K92's tenements that host the Kainantu Gold Mine. Priority prospects include Ontenu, a copper-gold porphyry and epigenetic gold prospect with exposed porphyritic diorite intrusive phases hosting supergene copper minerals and overprinted by a later gold mineralized event associated. The Ontenu Prospect is one of many occurring within a highly mineralized corridor that extends more than 40 km northeast across the Kainantu District.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

The Ontenu Project area was acquired by Kainantu Resources Ltd., (now South Pacific Metals Corp) in 2020. Since that time the Company has completed two surface sampling programs (soil, rock, trenching) at the Ontenu Prospect area and completed a Mobile magnetotellurics (Mobile MT) geophysical survey. Trenching and soil results from a 2023 work program was reported in the release 27 August 2024 as was associated QA/QC information. Results from the 2022 sampling program were disclosed 3 March 2023. Details on the Mobile MT geophysical survey were released by the Company on 9 June 2022.

The historic data presented in this release is compiled from statutory reports filed with the Mineral Resources Authority of PNG by both RGC Ltd and Barrick Gold. In these reports the laboratory, QA/QC and sample collection details are provided with minimal detail. These data are considered historic and cannot necessarily be verified and will not be used in future resource estimation work. However, the Company's own work including trenching, and soil sampling (partly overlapping Barrick soil samples) along with mapping of alteration styles and mineralisation provides strong supporting evidence that the historic information provided in this report is reasonable. Further, some historic samples have been re-sampled with results verified by the Company (see news release 3 March 2023).

Corporate Update

Further to the Company's press release dated September 5, 2024, regarding an investor relations consulting agreement (the "Consulting Agreement") with Zinger Ventures Inc. (the "Consultant"), the Company has amended the vesting of the Consultant's 150,000 stock options (the "Options") at an exercise price of $0.60 per share. The Options will vest in stages over a 12-month period with 50,000 Options vesting on the grant date (September 4, 2024), 25,000 Options vesting on March 4, 2025, 37,500 Options vesting on June 4, 2025, and 37,500 Options vesting on September 4, 2025.Also, the Consultant will not exercise more then 37,500 Options prior to December 4, 2024.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this release has been compiled by Company geologists reviewed and approved by Darren Holden, Ph.D., FAusIMM, a "Qualified Person" as defined under the Canadian Institute of Mining National Instrument 43-101, 2014 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Holden is a Technical Advisor to the Company.

About South Pacific Metals Corp.

South Pacific Metals Corp is an emerging gold-copper exploration company operating in the heart of Papua New Guinea's proven gold and copper production corridors. With an expansive 3,000 km² land package and four transformative gold-copper projects contiguous with major producers K92 Mining, PanAust and neighbouring Barrick/Zijin, new leadership and experienced in-country teams are prioritizing thoughtful and rigorous technical programs focused on boots-on-the-ground exploration to prioritize discovery across its portfolio projects: Anga, Osena, Kili Teke and May River.

Immediately flanking K92's active drilling and gold producing operations to the northeast and southwest, SPMC's Anga and Osena Projects are located within the high-grade Kainantu Gold District - each having the potential to host similar-style lode-gold and porphyry copper-gold mineralization as that present within K92's tenements. Kili Teke is an advanced exploration project situated only 40 km from the world-class Porgera Gold Mine and hosts an existing Inferred Mineral Resource with multiple opportunities for expansion and further discovery. The May River Project is located adjacent to the world-renowned Frieda River copper-gold project, with historical drilling indicating potential for a significant, untapped-gold mineralized system. SPMC common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: SPMC), the OTCQB Marketplace (OTCQB: SPMEF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 6J00).

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of SPMC. In making the forward-looking statements, SPMC has applied certain assumptions that are based on information available to the Company, including SPMC's strategic plan for the near and mid-term. There is no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements may involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of the Company. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because of the context of the statements, including such words as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "plans", "may", "estimates", or words of a similar nature. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: formulation of plans for drill testing; and the success related to any future exploration or development programs. These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic, regulatory or other unforeseen uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, without limitation: success of the Company's projects, prices for metals remaining as estimated, currency exchange rates remaining as estimated, availability of funds for the Company's projects, capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates, prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation), no labour-related disruptions, no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled construction and production, all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals are received in a timely manner, and the ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation: fluctuations in gold prices, fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation), fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar versus the U.S. dollar), operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mineral exploration, inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards, the Company's ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner, changes in laws, regulations and government practices, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations, legal restrictions relating to mineral exploration, increased competition in the mining industry for equipment and qualified personnel, the availability of additional capital, title matters and the additional risks identified in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ (available at www.sedarplus.ca). Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described, or intended. Investors are cautioned against undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

Appendix 1

Table 1: Ontenu rock sampling results (historic and SPMC combined) (WGS84 Zone 55) >0.5g/t ordered by grade (Au).

Sample ID Company Sampling Type Easting Northing Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) Mo (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) SG25304 BARRICK Rock 364606 9295319 73 30.1 197 5 19 59 19479 RGC Rock 365786 9294477 15 960 388 99 1880 5100 E00227 SPMC Channel 364596 9294556 8.82 1.6 1661 71 163 4242 E00230 SPMC Channel 364599 9294557 4.74 5.2 1978 30 279 2039 19586 RGC Rock 364871 9294304 4.38 36 416 16 61 270 E00228 SPMC Channel 364597 9294556 3.91 2.5 1043 26 648 1662 E00209 SPMC Channel 364579 9294556 3.36 0.5 1668 136 50 951 19595 RGC Rock 364677 9294419 3.18 4 580 12 37 239 SG26804 BARRICK Rock 365783 9295378 3.16 65.8 608 0.5 4420 7820 E00462 SPMC Rock 365435 9294946 2.69 9.1 341 1 106 385 E00202 SPMC Channel 364572 9294558 2.44 0.25 2048 76 167 2722 19488 RGC Rock 364636 9293446 2.4 50 2680 18 15400 67900 E00210 SPMC Channel 364579 9294556 2.31 0.9 1390 250 37 1491 E00251 SPMC Channel 364618 9294558 2.15 9.1 1561 62 3315 597 19560 RGC Rock 364244 9294371 2.15 3 1550 15 57 12700 E00258 SPMC Channel 364624 9294558 2.1 4.9 1421 58 514 1124 E00260 SPMC Channel 364626 9294558 2.06 13.8 826 214 645 707 E00456 SPMC Rock 364455 9294638 2 5.2 2225 5 268 25957 SG24978 BARRICK Rock 365607 9294084 1.94 23.5 603 1 9410 25400 E00199 SPMC Channel 364570 9294558 1.92 0.25 426 16 46 2825 E00204 SPMC Channel 364574 9294558 1.91 0.25 2142 218 130 2086 19220 RGC Rock 364361 9293933 1.91 7 2040 17 38 4110 19591 RGC Rock 364676 9294419 1.9 4 630 1 32 374 19481 RGC Rock 365667 9294500 1.88 167 93 42 770 1230 19216 RGC Rock 364844 9294750 1.81 9 860 39 23 2000 E00182 SPMC Channel 364555 9294563 1.57 5.2 868 133 151 490 E00010 SPMC Rock 365898 9294618 1.55 12.2 84 0.5 84 528 E00208 SPMC Channel 364578 9294556 1.5 1 2485 172 106 849 E00083 SPMC Rock Float 365671 9294347 1.47 15.7 271 1 285 73 E00214 SPMC Channel 364583 9294556 1.41 0.25 1251 106 60 886 19214 RGC Rock 364678 9294419 1.41 2 374 14 14 640 19762 RGC Rock 364581 9294209 1.35 1 502 40 62 436 E00076 SPMC Rock 365006 9294493 1.34 4.8 1100 1 56 157 E00213 SPMC Channel 364582 9294556 1.32 0.25 954 195 93 1255 E00077 SPMC Rock 365898 9294618 1.26 8.7 61 1 190 726 SG26808 BARRICK Rock 365738 9295387 1.24 127 168 2 2200 1140 19520 RGC Rock 364246 9294371 1.18 2 1320 9 49 43600 19592 RGC Rock 364677 9294419 1.16 3 1150 65 40 590 19736 RGC Rock 364891 9294366 1.12 3 2020 1 47 2370 E00183 SPMC Channel 364556 9294562 1.1 0.9 687 40 177 493 E00005 SPMC Rock 365354 9294900 1.1 3.4 162 0.5 38 215 19570 RGC Rock 364678 9294419 1.09 2 497 87 65 560 E00049 SPMC Rock Float 364935 9294364 1.06 19.8 2715 4 43 472 SG25148 BARRICK Rock Float 365799 9295267 1.05 53.6 380 5 12800 1690 19511 RGC Rock 364898 9293661 1.04 27 315 40 35000 501 19518 RGC Rock 364617 9294455 1.04 4 2380 54 2.5 404 19572 RGC Rock 364678 9294417 0.96 1 520 26 73 680 E00198 SPMC Channel 364569 9294558 0.94 0.25 310 24 17 1352 E00212 SPMC Channel 364581 9294556 0.94 0.8 1365 580 54 550 SG26516 BARRICK Rock 364927 9294473 0.93 0.9 2160 158 25 384 19559 RGC Rock 364245 9294371 0.91 1 1670 14 55 15100 19648 RGC Rock 364595 9294385 0.9 5 337 1 154 364 E00064 SPMC Rock 364486 9294576 0.9 2.8 1903 11 49 105891 19514 RGC Rock 364606 9294664 0.89 6 4340 39 38 1800 E00006 SPMC Rock 365333 9294887 0.87 14.1 189 3 657 1104 SG25739 BARRICK Rock 364790 9295582 0.85 2.7 7370 3 14 77 SG24944 BARRICK Rock 364727 9294511 0.83 3.9 4230 6 50 1040 19561 RGC Rock 364243 9294370 0.83 0.5 730 11 324 2650 19651 RGC Rock 364583 9294208 0.82 3 467 1 35 365 E00186 SPMC Channel 364558 9294561 0.79 1.9 1563 99 63 587 E00229 SPMC Channel 364598 9294557 0.78 0.25 409 4 179 1314 19480 RGC Rock 365732 9294505 0.78 8 408 89 9800 26500 19506 RGC Rock 365052 9294622 0.76 0.5 1190 18 18 281 19763 RGC Rock 364582 9294209 0.75 3 1050 36 34 469 E00081 SPMC Rock 365402 9294478 0.75 71.3 860 1 713 475 19589 RGC Rock 364872 9294308 0.74 2 56 1 44 740 SG21667 BARRICK Rock 363858 9294899 0.73 0.25 261 26 15 27 19622 RGC Rock 365154 9293763 0.72 3 550 8 1260 255 19764 RGC Rock 364586 9294207 0.72 2 890 56 51 510 SG25336 BARRICK Rock 364632 9295345 0.71 1.3 293 16 33 39 E00059 SPMC Rock 365756 9293648 0.71 7.5 26 13 1300 1390 E00151 SPMC Rock 364523 9293952 0.7 1.6 1505 12 105 226 E00257 SPMC Channel 364623 9294558 0.68 12.7 1480 43 263 795 19585 RGC Rock 364871 9294302 0.66 3 35 7 70 235 E00046 SPMC Rock 364902 9294450 0.66 15.6 1424 112 702 109 E00107 SPMC Rock 365397 9294479 0.66 18 419 1 820 353 19218 RGC Rock 364703 9294748 0.65 22 640 13 56 305 E00078 SPMC Rock 365871 9294613 0.65 15.6 227 5 3534 4825 E00248 SPMC Channel 364616 9294558 0.64 0.25 766 36 826 267 19668 RGC Rock 364593 9294218 0.64 0.5 590 13 25 289 19413 RGC Rock 364605 9294251 0.63 0.5 1390 24 274 520 E00163 SPMC Rock 365757 9293649 0.61 17.9 112 1 5255 9943 SG24939 BARRICK Rock 364737 9294503 0.6 3.7 3380 3 76 511 SG25327 BARRICK Rock 364647 9295343 0.6 1.2 340 10 136 74 19618 RGC Rock 365170 9293735 0.6 4 435 1 31300 224 19667 RGC Rock 364594 9294220 0.59 0.5 760 12 43 240 E00028 SPMC Rock 364678 9294472 0.59 0.25 383 11 85 25 E00031 SPMC Rock 364696 9294476 0.58 0.7 1978 460 14 204 E00165 SPMC Rock 365524 9293656 0.58 13.3 8 1 418 659 E00320 SPMC Rock 364573 9294658 0.58 1.9 548 5 144 412 19423 RGC Rock 364612 9294226 0.57 2 580 52 38 151 E00259 SPMC Channel 364625 9294558 0.56 2.3 651 56 473 828 SG26521 BARRICK Rock Float 365618 9293561 0.56 46.2 448 2 6210 1930 SG25337 BARRICK Rock 364632 9295341 0.56 3.2 256 22 11 37 E00211 SPMC Channel 364580 9294556 0.54 0.25 910 155 36 1009 19507 RGC Rock 364963 9294539 0.54 3 2010 170 94 155 19528 RGC Rock 364658 9294430 0.53 3 810 23 85 2480 SG26805 BARRICK Rock Float 365765 9295378 0.52 40.7 549 1 3360 944 19217 RGC Rock 364708 9294789 0.52 18 210 21 1860 1870 19424 RGC Rock 364613 9294225 0.52 2 610 50 100 120 19755 RGC Rock 364598 9294227 0.52 0.5 158 1 44 154 E00022 SPMC Rock 364556 9294378 0.52 0.25 35 2 74 69 E00189 SPMC Channel 364561 9294560 0.51 0.25 725 33 148 525 SG25348 BARRICK Rock 364616 9295333 0.51 1.1 212 7 13 36 19569 RGC Rock 364138 9294295 0.51 3 1600 87 49 620 E00206 SPMC Channel 364576 9294557 0.5 0.6 1549 77 82 2865 19414 RGC Rock 364604 9294251 0.5 12 1230 18 140 820

