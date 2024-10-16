Riverside Resources Completes LiDAR Survey and Expanding Targeting at the Duc Project in Ontario

Vancouver, October 16, 2024 - Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its 100% owned subsidiary, Blue Jay Resources, has completed a Light Detection and Ranging ("LiDAR") airborne geophysical survey at the Duc Project, 50 kms southwest of the town of Kapuskasing, Ontario as part of the conclusion of a successful summer field program. Exploration work of sampling, mapping and now LiDAR provides expanded targeting and also improved definition of the surface projection of east-west Abitibi greenstone style shears and second order ENE cross structures which typically occur in this western part of the Wawa-Abitibi along the major gold-bearing breaks that host significant gold resources in the Timmins Camp.

"Our exploration team recently received the detailed LiDAR survey which now is part of our wrapping up the successful summer exploration program on the Duc Project in Ontario and we look forward to following up with the further interpretations and targeting using the LiDAR survey and Orthophoto," stated John-Mark Staude, CEO of Riverside Resources. "The project is situated within the Wawa Greenstone Belt which hosts high-grade gold in large district structures such as Hemlo Mining Camp which has produced over 30M Oz Au (Barrick annual reports), and we believe that further exploration at Duc, in anticipation of a drill program, continues to show growing discovery potential."

"Precious metals, and in particular gold, have seen significant investment interest and subsequent price increases this year," added Staude. "We have a strong property portfolio in the important gold producing province of Ontario and are excited to push forward on further exploration efforts in this very supportive gold price environment."

Highlighted Results of the Completed LiDAR Survey:

The survey provides new Geo-referenced 3D map and point cloud of the area ≥100 points/m2 making a detailed surface map useful for tracking sampling, field work and structural geologic interpretations.

A ≤20 cm digital surface model (DSM)

An accurate digital elevation model (DEM)

An accurate ground surface contour map

An accurate Hill Shade Bare Earth map

Combining LiDAR with the Orthophoto and heli-mag provides the framework for the next phase of Duc exploration work going into the winter season.

LiDAR is a very useful, relatively new technology whereby surface outcrop patterns suggestive of underlying geology and structure can be identified including subtle aspects and seeing through the surface trees and plant cover that can hide surface details. This survey which distinguishes down to the multi-centimeter scale was also coupled with orthophotography remote sensing images and techniques. This combination of LiDAR and orthophoto combined relies on rigorous, high-quality data collected under strict QA/QC standards and is most useful for delineating linear features such as faults or resistant rock types such as silicification. LiDAR helps with structural geological interpretation, outcrop mapping and accurately identifying areas of past work which in turn helps design sampling and mapping programs that focus on geological contacts, shear zones and faults. Through this LiDAR survey at Duc old workings and diggings have been identified which were not previously noted due to tree and plant cover. The past excavations and the airborne geophysics completed by Riverside will help to focus field follow up sampling programs.

The LiDAR methods are very useful for modelling faults subject to hydrothermal alteration which could host gold mineralization and are one of the main gold target types for Duc. The faults from the past field mapping were primarily tracked using the helicopter airborne magnetics and processed images from this data. But now with LiDAR and orthophoto thus combining the three surveys the Duc fault structures and generational sequence is more clearly decipherable with attention to potential mineralization corridors, fold noses, structural intersections that are generally gold exploration targets. This data accentuates the NE fabric and the intersecting N-S and NW off sets which could be post the main mineralization thus with the LiDAR the Company can potentially define more extensive offset gold zones

About the Duc Project

The Duc Project is located in the Porcupine Mining Division, approximately 50 km southwest of Kapuskasing, Ontario. Covering 580 hectares, it sits within the highly prospective Kapuskasing Structural Zone, near the open-pit phosphate mine of Agrium Ltd. The property is underlain by a mix of metasedimentary and metavolcanic rocks, with potential for gold and rare earth element (REE) mineralization. Recent exploration, including a 2023 helicopter magnetics survey, has confirmed key structural elements and identified promising areas for follow-up targeting work.

The Company is leading exploration efforts at Duc, focusing on gold mineralization and potential platinum group metals (PGMs). Historical drilling and geophysical data suggest significant gold and nickel potential, while current geophysical surveys have highlighted new targets. Planned work includes further integration of the new geophysical surveys, geochemical analysis, and then drilling to refine these targets and advance the project towards more detailed exploration.

