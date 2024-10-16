Super Copper Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the Symbol "N60"

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2024 - Super Copper Corp. (CSE: CUPR) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company"), a mining exploration company focused on advancing high-potential copper assets, is pleased to announce its common shares will begin trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "N60" (WKN: A40R2U and ISIN: CA86804H1091) on Wednesday October 16, 2024.

With this listing, the Company's shares will be cross-listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, one of the largest stock exchanges in the world. The Company anticipates that the Frankfurt listing will increase trading liquidity, provide broader access to investors, and enhance international exposure. Super Copper's FSE stock quote link can be found here: https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/super-copper-corp-o-n

Zachary Dolesky, Founder and CEO of Super Copper, commented, "We are excited to commence trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, one of the world's largest and most respected financial markets. This listing marks a key milestone for Super Copper, offering us enhanced visibility in Europe and providing broader access to global investors. With growing global demand for copper, driven by its critical role in renewable energy and infrastructure, we believe this listing will strengthen our shareholder base, improve liquidity, and increase awareness of our growth potential in the copper exploration industry."

As Super Copper expands its reach internationally, the Company looks forward to updating investors on key milestones, including progress on its exploration activities and future strategic initiatives.



Super Copper Corp.

Zachary Dolesky

Chief Executive Officer and Director

+1 (778) 747-2968

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of copper and precious metal projects. It is currently developing its joint venture in a prospective Chilean copper property located within the copper-rich Venado Formation in the province of Atacama, Northern Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. | www.supercopper.com

