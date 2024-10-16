CBLT Commences Phase 2 at Past Producer Falcon Gold

Burlington, October 16, 2024 - After a successful Phase 1, CBLT Inc. (TSXV: CBLT) ("CBLT") is pleased to announce the commencement of a Phase 2 work program on the Falcon Gold Property (the "Property"). The Property is situated on 100% owned patented mining claims located in Sudbury, Ontario, and hosts the past producing Falcon Gold Mine. The Property is contiguous to CBLT's Copper Prince Property.

CBLT is also advancing its mergers and acquisitions mandate in communicating with potential partners concerning CBLT's other Canadian assets.

The Phase 2 program at the Property includes a mechanized stripping program to follow up on previously reported grab samples collected earlier this field season with gold values that ranged from <0.005 g/t to 25.7 g/t (see News Release dated July 31st, 2024). The program, which recently commenced, will allow for a better understanding of the geological controls at the Property.

Excavator at Falcon Gold

Assay results from samples taken from the Property in Phase 1 were announced in July, 2024, the highest of which was 25.7 Au g/t:

Sample Easting Northing Au (g/t) 864865 519937 5157078 25.70 864876 519945 5157083 8.96 864867 519934 5157076 4.80 864873 519929 5157077 4.38 864866 519936 5157081 4.06 864877 519933 5157074 3.81 864872 519926 5157077 2.42 864878 519924 5157081 1.63 Chart 1: Assay results from Phase 1 sampling

Figure 1: Grab Sample Locations, Falcon Gold Property

Phase 2 consists of locating and stripping historical features such as trenches and the dump to allow for further sampling and mapping.

Historically, prior to CBLT's ownership of the Property, gold mineralization was initially discovered in 1890. During the same year, a shaft was sunk to a depth of 46 ft followed by 59 ft of crosscutting. In 1935, the shaft was dewatered and deepened to 215 ft with levels established at 100 and 200 ft. No records are known to exist regarding production from the Falcon Gold Mine.

Falconbridge Ltd. acquired the Property in 1947 and completed several phases of exploration. In 1988, Falconbridge completed a 24-hole, 14,951 ft drill program and calculated resources at 59,400 tons grading 0.226 oz/ton (Bailey, 1994). (The mineral resource estimate is a historical estimate as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The historical resource estimate contains categories that are not consistent with current CIM definitions. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. No attempt was made to reconcile the historical resource estimate. CBLT is not treating the historical resource estimate as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve.)

In 1994, G. Bailey collected five grab samples from near the former mine shaft. Two pyrite-rich surface samples assayed 50.47 and 53.21 g/t Au whereas three pyrite-rich dump samples assayed 33.60 g/t Au, 38.33 g/t Au, and 40.46 g/t Au.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved Joerg Kleinboeck, P. Geo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

