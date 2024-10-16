Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Lithium Argentina to Release Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 5, 2024

22:40 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2024 - Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSX: LAAC) (NYSE: LAAC) ("Lithium Argentina" or the "Company") will release its third quarter 2024 earnings results after market close on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

The Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at https://lithium-argentina.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Webcast Details:
Event Title: Lithium Argentina Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call
Event Date: November 6, 2024
Start Time: 10:00 AM Eastern time (US and Canada)

Attendee URL:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/685229880

Replay Information:
A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page at https://lithium-argentina.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA

Lithium Argentina is an emerging producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd., is ramping up production of the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE, under the ticker symbol "LAAC."

Investor Relations Contact:
Kelly O'Brien
Telephone: +1 (778) 656-0759
Email: ir@lithium-argentina.com
Website: www.lithium-argentina.com



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3ER6Y
CA53681K1003
www.lithium-argentina.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap