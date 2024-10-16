Lithium Argentina to Release Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 5, 2024

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2024 - Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSX: LAAC) (NYSE: LAAC) ("Lithium Argentina" or the "Company") will release its third quarter 2024 earnings results after market close on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
The Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at https://lithium-argentina.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx
Webcast Details: Event Title: Lithium Argentina Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call Event Date: November 6, 2024 Start Time: 10:00 AM Eastern time (US and Canada)
Replay Information: A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page at https://lithium-argentina.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx
ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA
Lithium Argentina is an emerging producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd., is ramping up production of the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE, under the ticker symbol "LAAC."
