Champion Iron Provides Notice Of Second Quarter Results For Fy2025 With Conference Call Webcast Details

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - (Sydney, October 17, 2024) - Champion Iron Ltd. (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) (OTCQX: CIAFF) ("Champion" or the "Company") announces that it will be hosting a conference call and webcast on October 31, 2024, at 9:00 AM (Montréal time) / November 1, 2024, at 12:00 AM (Sydney time) with its senior management, during which they will review the Company's operational and financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024, of the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

Champion's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024, will be released prior to the conference call and webcast, and will be available in the "Financial & Regulatory Reports" section of the Company's website at www.championiron.com, under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the ASX at www.asx.com.au.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible for a period of 90 days through Champion's website at www.championiron.com/investors/events-presentations.

Access to the Conference Call:

Tel. local & overseas: (+1) 437 900 0527 Tel. North America: (+1) 888 510 2154 Tel. Australia: (+61) 2 8017 1385 Webcast: www.championiron.com/investors Replay overseas: (+1) 289 819 1450 Replay N. America: (+1) 888 660 6345 Replay passcode: 59626 # Replay expiration: Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 11:59 PM (Montréal time) /

Friday, November 8, 2024, at 3:59 PM (Sydney time)

About Champion Iron Limited

Champion, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Quebec Iron Ore Inc., owns and operates the Bloom Lake Mining Complex, located on the south end of the Labrador Trough, approximately 13 km north of Fermont, Québec. Bloom Lake is an open-pit operation with two concentration plants that primarily source energy from renewable hydroelectric power, having a combined nameplate capacity of 15 Mtpa and producing low contaminant high-grade 66.2% Fe iron ore concentrate with a proven ability to produce a 67.5% Fe direct reduction quality iron ore concentrate. Benefiting from one of the highest purity resources globally, the Company is investing to upgrade half of the Bloom Lake mine capacity to a direct reduction quality pellet feed iron ore with up to 69% Fe. Bloom Lake's high-grade and low contaminant iron ore products have attracted a premium to the Platts IODEX 62% Fe iron ore benchmark. The Company ships iron ore concentrate from Bloom Lake by rail, to a ship loading port in Sept-Îles, Québec, and has delivered its iron ore concentrate globally, including in China, Japan, the Middle East, Europe, South Korea, India and Canada. In addition to Bloom Lake, Champion owns a portfolio of exploration and development projects in the Labrador Trough, including the Kamistiatusset Project, located a few kilometres south-east of Bloom Lake, and the Cluster II portfolio of properties, located within 60 km south of Bloom Lake.

For additional information on Champion Iron Limited, please visit our website at: www.championiron.com.

This press release has been authorized for release to the market by the CEO of Champion Iron Limited, David Cataford.

