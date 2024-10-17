Thesis Gold Files Updated Pea for Lawyers-Ranch Project

Vancouver, October 16, 2024 - Thesis Gold Inc. (TSXV: TAU) (WKN: A3EP87) (OTCQX: THSGF) ("Thesis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has filed on SEDAR+ an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") technical report (the "Report") for its wholly owned Lawyers-Ranch Project located in British Columbia, Canada. This updated PEA supersedes the previously filed Lawyers-only PEA (effective date September 9, 2022).

The Report, entitled "Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Lawyers-Ranch Project and Property" was independently prepared by JDS Energy & Mining Inc. of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has an effective date of August 30, 2024.

The updated PEA results support a 12,600 tonnes per day open pit mining operation over a 14-year mine life. Highlights include:

Strong Economics: Pre-tax internal rate of return ("IRR") of 46.0%, pre-tax net present value at a 5% discount rate ("NPV5%") of C$1.99 billion, after-tax IRR stands at 35.2%, and an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.28 billion, using US$1,930 per ounce of gold and US$24 per ounce of silver (see Table 1).

Gold Price Sensitivity: The project remains robust at a wide range of gold prices from US$1,750 to US$2,500 with after-tax IRR of 28.8% to 52.8% (see Table 2).

Increased Production: The 2024 PEA saw a considerable increase in production versus the previous (2022) PEA with a 32% increase in annual average production to 215,000 gold-equivalent ("AuEq"*) ounces, including an average 273,000 gold-equivalent ounces annually over the first three years, and a 55% increase in Life-of-mine ("LOM") production to 3.0 million gold-equivalent ounces, extending mine life to over 14 years.

Low AISC: LOM all-in sustaining cash cost ("AISC") of US$1,013 per ounce of gold equivalent.

Quick Payback: The project offers a quick after-tax payback of 2.0 years, a 29% decrease compared to the previous (2022) PEA.

Capex: Initial capital expenditure is estimated at C$598.4 million, with a compelling after-tax NPV5% to initial capital ratio of 2.1:1.

Project Upside: Significant Mineral Resource growth potential remains across both Lawyers and Ranch projects. The underground Mineral Resource at Lawyers is still open for expansion at depth, while Ranch Mineral Resource zones also remain open. Additionally, there are over 20 unexplored targets that hold potential for further discoveries.

The PEA and summary above, is preliminary in nature and includes the use of inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable then to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized.



More details can be found on Thesis' news release announcing the updated PEA dated September 5, 2024.

The PEA is available on SEDAR+ and Thesis' website, www.thesisgold.com.

AuEq* = Au + Ag/87

About Thesis Gold Inc.

Thesis Gold Inc. is a resource development company focused on unlocking the potential of its 100% owned Lawyers-Ranch Project, located in British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone Mining District. The recently completed Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA)[1] highlights robust project economics, including a 35.2% after-tax IRR and an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.28 billion, demonstrating the potential for significant value creation. Over the next 12 months, Thesis is dedicated to advancing the Project through critical development milestones, including the initiation of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) and progressing permitting and environmental work. The Company will also continue to evaluate multiple high-potential exploration targets across the district, aiming to build on the substantial resource growth potential identified in the PEA. Through these strategic moves, Thesis Gold intends to elevate the Ranch-Lawyers Project to the forefront of global precious metals ventures.

[1] Please refer to the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment titled, "Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment, Lawyers Gold-Silver Project" with an effective date of August 30, 2024 filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, which also provides details of the Company's mineral resource estimates.

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., and Carly Church, P.Eng., PMP, Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

