Lara Exploration Announces Filing of Technical Report for Previously Announced Maiden Copper-Gold Resource for the Planalto Project, Brazil

Vancouver, October 17, 2024 - Lara Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: LRA) ("Lara" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has filed an independent technical report (the "Technical Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") supporting the initial resource estimate on its 100% owned Planalto Copper-Gold Project in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

The Technical Report, titled "Independent Technical Report on Mineral Resources Estimate for the Planalto Project, Canaã dos Carajás/Pará, Brazil", dated September 5, 2024, with an effective date of July 3, 2024, may be found under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), with a copy also available on the Company's website at www.laraexploration.com. The Technical Report was authored by Leonardo de Moraes Soares, MSc (Geo), MAIG and Paulo Bergmann, BSc (Min Eng), FAusIMM, both of GE21 Consultoria Mineral Ltda. There are no material differences in the Technical Report from those results disclosed in the Company's news release dated October 9, 2024, or those disclosed below.

The Planalto Copper Project is located between Vale's Sossego copper mine and Cristalino copper deposit, and BHP's Pedra Branca copper mine and Antas mill, in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil. The Mineral Resources summarized in Table 1., contain a shallow dipping higher grade Main Mineralization domain, surrounded by a lower grade Host Rock Mineralization domain, constrained within an open pit shell representing a reasonable prospect of eventual economic extraction (RPEE). The Indicated Resources are estimated to be 47.7 million tonnes (Mt) at an average grade of 0.53% copper (Cu) and 0.06 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au), or 0.56% copper-equivalent (CuEq), containing 253 thousand tonnes (0.56 billion pounds) Cu or 267 thousand tonnes (0.59 billion pounds) CuEq. Inferred Resources are estimated to be 154 Mt at an average grade of 0.36%Cu and 0.04g/t Au, or 0.38%CuEq, containing 549 thousand tonnes (1.2 billion pounds) Cu or 585 thousand tonnes (1.3 billion pounds) CuEq.

Table 1: Mineral Resource Statement as at July 03, 2024 for the Planalto Deposit

Resource Category Domain Resource

(Mt) Cu grade

(%) Copper Equivalent

( %) Au grade

(g/t) Cu

(Kt) Cu

(Mlbs) Au

(Koz) Indicated Main Mineralization 47.7 0.53 0.56 0.06 253 557 92 Host Rock Mineralization - - - - - - - Total Indicated 47.7 0.53 0.56 0.06 253 557 92 Inferred Main Mineralization 77.7 0.51 0.54 0.06 396 874 149.9 Host Rock Mineralization 76.3 0.2 0.22 0.03 153 336 73.6 Total Inferred 154.0 0.36 0.38 0.04 549 1210 223.5

Notes related to the Mineral Resource Estimate:

The Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) was restricted by a pit shell defined using metal prices of 10,000 US$/t Cu and 2,200 US$/oz Au, mining cost of 2.9 US$/t mined, processing and G&A cost of 11.50 US$/t processed. Process recovery of 88% Cu and 68% Au. Concentrate transport and selling costs of 208 US$/t concentrate. Commercial smelter terms, copper treatment and refining charges 59.5 US$/t concentrate, 0.06 US$/t metal, gold refining charge 4.47 US$/Oz. Indicated and Inferred Resources are reported above a 0.16 % copper-equivalent cut off. Copper-equivalent grade (CuEq) = Cu grade + ((Au Recovery x Au price x Payable Au) / (Cu Recovery x Cu price x Percentage Payable for Cu in NSR)) x Au grade, where: Payable Au = 90% and Percentage Payable for Cu in NSR = 83.7%. The MRE contains fresh rock domains only, the oxide mineralization is not reported. Grades reported using dry density. The MRE is within Planalto Mineração tenement areas. The MRE was estimated using ordinary kriging in 40m x 40m x 20m blocks with sub-blocks of 10m x 10m x 5m. The MRE was produced using Leapfrog Geo software. The MRE was prepared in accordance with the CIM Standards, and the CIM Guidelines, using geostatistical and/or classical methods, plus economic and mining parameters appropriate to the deposit. The effective date of the MRE is July 3rd, 2024. The QP responsible for the Mineral Resources Estimate is geologist Leonardo Soares (MAIG #5180). Mineral Resources are not ore reserves and are not demonstrably economically recoverable. The MRE numbers provided have been rounded to estimate relative precision. Values may not be added due to rounding.

Qualified Person

Mr. Leonardo de Moraes Soares MAIG, is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and is an independent consultant to the Company. Mr. Moraes co-authored the Technical Report, signed off on the Mineral Resource Statement and approved the technical disclosure in this release.

Mr Michael Bennell BSc, MSc, FAusIMM, is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and is the Vice President Exploration of the Company. Mr. Bennell approved the technical disclosure in this release and has verified the data disclosed.

About Lara Exploration

Lara is an exploration company following the Prospect and Royalty Generator business model, which aims to minimize shareholder dilution and financial risk by generating prospects and exploring them in joint ventures funded by partners, retaining a minority interest and or a royalty. The Company currently holds a diverse portfolio of prospects, deposits and royalties in Brazil, Peru and Chile. Lara's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LRA".

