Atomic Minerals Corp. Applauds BC Conservative Party's Bold Nuclear Energy Platform

Vancouver, October 17, 2024 - Atomic Minerals Corp. (TSXV: ATOM) ("ATOMIC MINERALS" or the "Company") is pleased to express its strong support for the energy platform announced by the Conservative Party of British Columbia, which promotes nuclear energy as a key component of BC's future energy mix. The plan, unveiled by Party Leader John Rustad, outlines the Party's intention to amend the Clean Energy Act to include nuclear power and support the deployment of small modular reactors (SMRs) by 2035.

The Conservative Party's platform highlights the importance of diversifying BC's energy portfolio to include nuclear power as a sustainable and low-carbon option. This approach aligns closely with Atomic Minerals' strategic focus on uranium exploration and supports the broader adoption of nuclear energy to meet growing energy demands while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Clive Massey, CEO of Atomic Minerals, praised the Conservative Party's energy strategy, stating, "We commend the Conservative Party of British Columbia and John Rustad for their forward-thinking approach to addressing the province's energy needs. The inclusion of nuclear energy in the platform reflects a responsible, long-term strategy that recognizes the critical role uranium will play in the transition to a cleaner energy future." [1]

John Rustad, Leader of the Conservative Party of British Columbia, remarked, "British Columbians need a government that puts them first, not radical policies that jeopardize our energy future. The Conservative Party will make sure BC has the power it needs-affordable, reliable, and homegrown. It's time for leadership that's willing to face reality and take action to secure our energy future."

"It's time for an honest conversation about where our energy is going to come from," he said. "British Columbians deserve the truth, not empty promises. The reality is, we cannot rely solely on renewable energy sources to meet our future needs, especially with the government forcing electrification mandates without a clear plan to increase power supply."

Saskatchewan Property Update

Further to the Company's news releases on February 5, 2024, March 6, 2024 and April 16, 2024, the Company and the Vendor have pushed back the payment date to November 30, 2024 from October 18th, 2024 and increased the final cash payment from $100,000 to $125,000.

About the Company

Atomic Minerals Corp. is a publicly listed exploration company on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol ATOM, led by a highly skilled management and technical team with a proven track record in the junior mining sector. Atomic Minerals' objective is to identify exploration opportunities in regions that have been previously overlooked but are geologically similar to those with previous uranium discoveries. These underexplored areas hold immense potential and are in stable geopolitical and economic environments.

Atomic Minerals' property portfolio contains uranium projects in three locations within North America, all of which have significant technical merit and or are known for hosting uranium production in the past. Three of the properties are located on the Colorado Plateau, an area which has previously produced 597 million pounds of U3O8; 6 properties, comprised of 9 claims totaling 6,498 hectares, are located in northern Saskatchewan: 5 within or proximal to the prolific Athabasca Basin and a sixth which hosts an historic resource.

For additional information about the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.atomicminerals.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Clive Massey"

Clive H. Massey

President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Atomic Minerals Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Atomic Minerals Corporation management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Atomic Minerals Corporation undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

###

[1] Sourced Online: Powering BC: John Rustad Unveils Conservative Party's Bold Plan for Affordable, Reliable, and Independent Energy

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226873