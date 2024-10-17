Aston Bay and American West Metals Report 42.7m @ 3.1% copper from the surface at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Thick and high-grade copper intersections from the surface at Chinook

Chinook Deposit delineation drilling:

Drilling at the Chinook Deposit has intersected thick, high-grade, near-surface copper intervals (interpreted as close to true width), including:

Drill hole SR24-068: 42.7m @ 3.1% Cu, 4.0 g/t Ag from the surface, including, 1.5m @ 7.1% Cu, 60 g/t Ag from 25.9m downhole

Drill hole SR24-080: 35.1m @ 2.7% Cu, 5.8 g/t Ag from 22.9m downhole, including, 9.2m @ 7.3% Cu, 15.3 g/t Ag from 27.4m downhole, and, 3.1m @ 3.9% Cu, 5.5 g/t Ag from 38.1m downhole

Drill hole SR24-081: 29m @ 2.6% Cu, 4.3 g/t Ag from the surface, including, 3.1m @ 11.1% Cu, 1.5 g/t Ag from 1.5m downhole, and, 4.6m @ 4.8% Cu, 5.7 g/t Ag from 21.6m downhole



Cyclone Deposit delineation drilling:

Drilling around and within the Cyclone Deposit continues to intersect thick, high-grade copper intervals (interpreted as close to true width), including:

Drill hole SR24-117 has intersected: 16.8m @ 1% Cu, 4.0 g/t Ag from 15.2m downhole, and 33.5m @ 1.5% Cu, 8.5 g/t Ag from 35.1m downhole, including, 3.1m @ 6.9% Cu, 23.0 g/t Ag from 54.9m downhole

Assays for the remaining Cyclone drill holes are expected in the next 2-4 weeks

TORONTO, October 17, 2024 - Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on drilling activities at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The exploration program is being conducted by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), the Project operator. Aston Bay and American West have formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture with respect to the Storm Project property, with Aston Bay maintaining a free carried interest until a decision to mine is made upon completion of a bankable feasibility study.

Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer of Aston Bay,commented:

"Storm continues to deliver impressive results from the delineation drilling program conducted by our partners American West. Long intercepts of high-grade copper mineralization from the surface bode well for potential development at the project. We look forward to more drill results in the coming weeks as we work toward calculating the maiden resource for Storm."

Figure 1: Storm Project team geologists Rachel Borg and Jordan Mathieu review the drill core from metallurgical drill hole SM24-02 (see Table 1 for details).

EXCEPTIONAL COPPER INTERSECTIONS FROM THE SURFACE AT CHINOOK

Assay results from drilling at the Chinook Deposit confirm thick and high-grade intersections of copper from the surface and highlight the near-surface, high-grade potential of the deposit (Figure 2). The drill program was designed to inform an upcoming maiden mineral resource estimate for the Storm Project that is currently being constructed to CIM standards.

The shallow, up-dip drilling has intersected outstanding intervals of copper and has increased the thickness of the known mineralization along several drill sections. Drilling on the margins of Chinook has also highlighted its expansion potential, with the deposit remaining open down dip and along strike.

The thick intervals and high grades of the outcropping and near-surface copper mineralization at Chinook support potential open-pit mining of the deposit, reinforcing the development opportunity that Chinook presents as a potential starter mining pit at Storm. Detailed studies continue on a range of mining and development scenarios for the Storm project.

Figure 2: Plan view of the Chinook Deposit showing the interpreted copper mineralized zone and historical and recent drilling, overlying regional geology.

Figure 3: Photo of the Chinook copper deposit area looking north, across the gully from the Lightning Ridge Prospect. The extensive rust-coloured staining indicates an outcropping of copper sulfide. Also visible in the photo are a diamond drilling rig (left, middle) and several white bulk bags used for transporting drill samples.

DRILL HOLE SR24-068 DETAILS

SR24-068 was drilled in the up-dip portion of the Chinook Deposit to a downhole depth of 79.2m (Figure 4), intersecting 43m of intense chalcocite and bornite mineralization from the surface (Table 1). The interval is consistently mineralized with several discrete zones of more intense mineralization grading up to 7.1% Cu (from 25.9m downhole).

The mineralization within the Chinook Deposit is steeply dipping and hosted within the Allen Bay Formation. The geometry and fractured nature of the mineralization within the deposit suggest that it is fault-related. With the immediate Chinook area only being explored to approximately 120m vertical depth, there is outstanding potential to extend the deposit at depth and along strike.

The Chinook Deposit represents one of seven discoveries in the Southern Graben area to date, and there is strong potential for further discoveries within the extensive fault network that delineates the graben.

Figure 4: N-S geological schematic section view through SR24-068 showing the recent drill hole locations, recently received assays and the previous interpretation of the copper mineralized zone (to be updated).

THICK INTERVALS OF COPPER CONTINUE AT CYCLONE

The potential of the Cyclone Deposit is highlighted by the thick and high-grade nature of copper mineralization in these new results, both within and outside the interpreted copper mineralized zone (Figure 5).

Within the mineralized zone, these new drill results from the southeast of the deposit demonstrate the intense copper mineralization that is typically found close to the Northern Graben Fault, a critical structural control on mineralization.

Recent drilling has also hit significant copper mineralization outside of the interpreted zone of copper mineralization at Cyclone. Previous geological interpretations truncated the zone along the Northern Graben Fault (Figure 5). Recent drilling to the southwest of the deposit (see September 27, 2024, Aston Bay news release) confirms that the Cyclone mineralization continues across this structure and is located at depth within the down-faulted stratigraphy of the Central Graben, outside of the previously interpreted mineralized body. With only minimal drilling in this newly identified zone to the southeast, this area remains a highly prospective target for future growth (Figure 6).

Figure 5: Plan view of the Cyclone Deposit showing the interpreted copper mineralized zone and historical and recent drilling overlying regional geology.

DRILL HOLE SR24-117 DETAILS

SR24-117 was drilled in the southeast portion of the Cyclone Deposit to a downhole depth of 100.7m (Table 4) proximal to the Northern Graben Fault.

The mineralization in SR24-117 contains two main zones (16.8m @ 1% Cu, 4.0 g/t Ag from 15.2m and 33.5m @ 1.5% Cu, 8.5 g/t Ag from 35.1m) of intense vein- and fracture-style copper sulfide mineralization, dominantly chalcocite, hosted within fractured dolomite of the Allen Bay Formation.

Copper-rich chalcocite mineralization is usually characterized by significant lateral continuity within Cyclone. Given the proximity to the Northern Graben Fault, it is interpreted that the mineralization is highly likely to continue to the south across the fault, where the extension to the Cyclone mineralization could be located slightly deeper within the Central Graben (Figure 6).

Figure 6: Geological section view at 465,400E showing the interpreted mineralized intervals (>0.2% Cu) for drill hole SR24-117, and the previous interpretation of the copper mineralized zone (to be updated).

PLANNED PROGRAM

On-site drilling activities have concluded for 2024 with substantial news flow expected to continue, including the laboratory assays for the remaining drill holes over the next month and the results of several ongoing studies throughout Q4 2024 and early 2025.

A maiden mineral resource estimate for the Storm Project is currently being constructed to CIM standards for anticipated Q4 2024 release.

ESG, mining, engineering, metallurgical, and economic studies are continuing with Ausenco and Sacre-Davey Engineering.

Table 1: Summary of recent significant drilling intersections at the Chinook Deposit (>0.2% Cu). The Reverse Circulation ("RC") intersections (SR24* holes) are expressed as downhole widths and are interpreted to be close to true widths. Diamond drill intersections (SM* holes) are all core length and true width is expected to be 60% to 100% of core length.

Table 2: Summary of recent significant drilling intersections at the Cyclone Deposit (>0.2% Cu). The Reverse Circulation ("RC") intersections (SR24* holes) are expressed as downhole widths and are interpreted to be close to true widths.

Details of the delineation drilling and exploration drill holes for the 2024 program are available at https://astonbayholdings.com/news/2024-storm-drill-hole-details/.

Qualified Person

Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc-Silver Projects, Nunavut

The Nunavut property consists of 173 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 219,257 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada. The Storm Project comprises both the Storm Copper Project, a high-grade sediment-hosted copper discovery (intersections including 110m* @ 2.5% Cu from surface and 56.3* @ 3.1% Cu from 12.2m as well as the Seal Zinc Deposit (intersections including 14.4m* @ 10.6% Zn, 28.7g/t Ag from 51.8m and 22.3m* @ 23.0% Zn, 5.1g/t Ag from 101.5m). Additionally, there are numerous underexplored and undrilled targets within the 120-kilometre strike length of the mineralized trend, including the Tornado copper prospect, where ten grab samples yielded >1% Cu up to 32% Cu in gossans. The Nunavut property is now the subject of an 80/20 unincorporated joint venture with American West (see "Agreement with American West" below for more details).

Storm Discovery and Historical Work

High-grade copper mineralization was discovered at Storm in the mid-1990s by Cominco geologists conducting regional zinc exploration around their then-producing Polaris lead-zinc mine. A massive chalcocite boulder found in a tributary of the Aston River in 1996 was traced to impressive surface exposures of broken chalcocite mineralization for hundreds of metres of surface strike length at what became named the 2750N, 2200N, and 3500N zones. Subsequent seasons of prospecting, geophysics and over 9,000 m of drilling into the early 2000s confirmed a significant amount of copper mineralization below the surface exposures as well as making the blind discovery of the 4100N Zone, a large area of copper mineralization with no surface exposure.

Following the merger of Cominco with Teck in 2001 and the closure of the Polaris Mine, the Storm claims were allowed to lapse in 2007. Commander Resources staked the property in 2008 and flew a helicopter-borne VTEM survey in 2011 but conducted no additional drilling. Aston Bay subsequently entered into an earn-in agreement with Commander and consolidated 100% ownership in 2015. Commander retained a 0.875% Gross Overriding Royalty in the area of the original Storm claims which was purchased by Taurus Mining Royalty Fund L.P. in January 2024.

In 2016 Aston Bay entered into an earn-in agreement with BHP, who conducted a 2,000-station soil sampling program and drilled 1,951m of core in 12 diamond drill holes, yielding up to 16m* @ 3.1% Cu. BHP exited the agreement in 2017 and retains no residual interest in the project. Aston Bay conducted a property-wide airborne gravity gradiometry survey in 2017 and drilled 2,913m in nine core holes in the Storm area in 2018, yielding a best intercept of 1.5m* @ 4.4% Cu and 20.5m* @ 0.6% Cu.

Agreement with American West

On March 9, 2021, Aston Bay entered into an option agreement with American West Metals Limited (American West) and its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary Tornado Metals Ltd., pursuant to which American West was granted an option to earn an 80% undivided interest in the Project by spending a minimum of CAD$10 million on qualifying exploration expenditures. The parties amended and restated the Option Agreement as of February 27, 2023, to facilitate American West directly earning an interest in the Project alongside its Canadian subsidiary without any change to the overall commercial agreement between the parties. The expenditures were completed during 2023, and American West exercised the option. American West and Aston Bay have formed an 80/20 unincorporated joint venture.

Under the joint venture, Aston Bay shall have a free carried interest until American West has made a decision to mine upon completion of a bankable feasibility study, meaning American West will be solely responsible for funding the joint venture until such decision is made. After such decision is made, Aston Bay will be diluted in the event it does not elect to contribute its proportionate share and its interest in the Project will be converted into a 2% net smelter returns royalty if its interest is diluted to below 10%.

Recent Work

American West completed a fixed loop electromagnetic (FLEM) ground geophysical survey in 2021 that yielded several new subsurface conductive anomalies. A total of 1,534m were drilled in 10 diamond drill holes in the 2022 season, yielding several impressive near-surface intercepts, including 41m* @ 4.1% Cu as well as 68m of sulfide mineralization associated with a deeper conductive anomaly.

In April 2022, results of beneficiation studies demonstrated that a mineralized intercept grading 4% Cu from the 4100N area could be upgraded to a 54% Cu direct ship product using standard sorting technology. Further beneficiation and metallurgical studies are ongoing.

In April 2023, American West embarked on a spring delineation drilling program using a helicopter-portable RC drill rig as well as conducting gravity and moving loop electromagnetic (MLEM) ground geophysical programs.

The summer 2023 program conducted further delineation drilling of the near-surface high-grade copper zones to advance them toward maiden resource estimates in 2024. Deep diamond drilling during 2023 discovered high-grade copper sulfides up to 2.7% Cu at approximately 300m vertical depth (ST23-02), suggesting the potential for the discovery of large-scale copper targets at depth.

Diamond drilling of new high-priority deep MLEM targets, RC delineation drilling for resource development and additional geophysical surveys are now underway in the 2024 program. Metallurgical studies and environmental baseline studies are ongoing, with bulk sampling for prefeasibility-level processing planned for summer 2024.

*Stated drill hole intersections are all core length and true width is expected to be 60% to 100% of core length.

About Aston Bay Holdings

Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade critical and precious metal deposits in Nunavut, Canada and Virginia, USA.

The Company is currently exploring the Storm Copper Property and Cu-Ag-Zn-Co Epworth Property in Nunavut, as well as the high-grade Buckingham Gold Vein in central Virginia. The Company is also in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands with high-grade critical metals potential in North America

The Company and its joint venture partners, American West Metals Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tornado Metals Ltd. (collectively, "American West") have formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture in respect of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit. Under the unincorporated joint venture, Aston Bay shall have a free carried interest until American West has made a decision to mine upon completion of a bankable feasibility study, meaning American West will be solely responsible for funding the joint venture until such decision is made. After such decision is made, Aston Bay will be diluted in the event it does not elect to contribute its proportionate share and its interest in the Storm Project property will be converted into a 2% net smelter returns royalty if its interest is diluted to below 10%.

About American West Metals Limited

AMERICAN WEST METALS LIMITED (ASX:AW1) is an Australian clean energy mining company focused on growth through the discovery and development of major base metal mineral deposits in Tier 1 jurisdictions of North America. The company's strategy is focused on developing mines that have a low-footprint and support the global energy transformation. AW1's portfolio of copper and zinc projects in Utah and Canada include significant existing resource inventories and high-grade mineralization that can generate robust mining proposals. Core to AW1's approach is a commitment to the ethical extraction and processing of minerals and making a meaningful contribution to the communities where its projects are located.

Led by a highly experienced leadership team, AW1's strategic initiatives lay the foundation for a sustainable business which aims to deliver high-multiplier returns on shareholder investment and economic benefits to all stakeholders.

For further information on American West, visit: www.americanwestmetals.com.

