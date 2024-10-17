Decade Exploration Program Samples 31.9 g/t Gold and 5184 g/t Silver on the Grassy Project

Stewart, October 17, 2024 - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade") reports that it has completed a surface exploration program on the Grassy project within the 'Golden Triangle area" of BC. The Grassy property is located 24 km north of Stewart B.C. in the Skeena Mining Division. It lies 6 km north of the former Premier gold mine. The property contains approximately 830.20 hectares in 2 separate claims which are owned 100% by Decade. The project is contiguous with both the Big Missouri and Premier properties being developed by Ascot Resources.

The area is underlain by Hazelton Group rocks of the Lower Jurassic Betty Creek Formation and Lower to Middle Jurassic Mount Dilworth Formation overlain by the Middle Jurassic Salmon River Formation. The bulk of property's mineralization is located in four areas that have been explored by trenching and short adits in the past. These areas include the Start, Bush, Lakeshore and Rama showings within a 4-5 m wide quartz-carbonate breccia zone. Mineralization generally consists of coarse grained pyrite, sphalerite, galena and chalcopyrite in these breccia veins. Published data indicates that the Premier gold mine just south of the project, produced 2.3 million oz gold and 50 million oz silver over its production life.

A total of 35 grab rock samples were taken from adit dumps, historic trenches and bedrock mineralization. Values varied from 0.21 to 5184 g/t Ag, <0.005 to 31.9 g/t Au, 11.8 ppm to 3.92 % Cu, 4.7 ppm to 39.89 % Pb and 4 ppm to 26.93 % Zn.

The following table shows the highlights of the sampling program:

Sample # g/t Ag g/t Au % Cu % Pb % Zn A24-1 946 6.59 0.21 2.21 0.41 A24-2 5184 6.79 0.67 19.83 4.35 A24-5 191 7.31 0.01 1.37 0.79 A24-6 402 9.42 0.03 2.68 0.63 A24-7 715 0.21 3.92 0.36 0.02 A24-11 1812 22.92 0.27 10.32 10.85 A24-12 1432 31.90 0.01 0.3 0.63 A24-13 376 13.17 1.936 39.89 26.93 A24-14 645 12.68 0.53 21.25 18.28 A24-19 309 0.47 0.05 0.22 0.005 A24-26 119 1.21 2.762 0.008 0.007

E. Kruchkowski, P. Geo. President of the Company states: "The Company is very pleased to have outlined and sampled higher grade portions of this strong structure. These are the highest grade assays taken by the Company to date. The work outlined two areas for diamond drilling in the future."

Samples were sent to MSA Labs in Terrace for sample preparation and then for analysis in their Langley BC facilities.

The Company has received initial assays for the Nobody Knows and the results are being compiled for a release.

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for and approves the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

