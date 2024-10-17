Besra Gold Announces: Jugan Project Leader Commences Ahead of Schedule

Melbourne, October 17, 2024 - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) (Besra or the Company) is very pleased that Matthew Antill has commenced work with Besra. Mr Antill has joined as Managing Director of Besra's Malaysian operating subsidiary, North Borneo Gold Sdn Bhd where he will head the mining and development team.

Mr Antill will be responsible for moving the Jugan Project towards commercialization through Pilot Plant production and delivery of a Definitive Feasibility Study; he will also implement a greater focus on the tailings recovery project.





Mr Antill on site at the Jugan Project - drilling of hole JUDDH119

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3448/226906_44b4d9ec7489fa9a_001full.jpg

The Company previously announced that Mr Antill would commence on 1 November 2024, however, he is now in Malaysia, onsite undertaking a preliminary assessment of the Jugan Project, whilst reviewing the Company's assets and resources.

Mr Antill said: "I am excited to join the Besra team ahead of schedule. I see enormous potential for the Company's Bau projects with an immediate focus on Jugan. It is a rare opportunity to be able to join a company like Besra, that has as many ounces in resource, is so well capitalised with ambitious, but realistic, production aspirations. I look forward to working with the team in-country, and the Board of Besra to bring this large-scale project to fruition."

Mr Antill's career spans over three decades in mining and mine development, with significant senior operational management experience and oversight of studies in both open pit and underground operations. He specialises in gold, including refractory and narrow vein operations.

As Chief Production and Mine Development Officer at Monument Mining Ltd. since 2018, he played a pivotal role in the commencement of multiple open pit mines and commissioning the ~1mtpa sulphide gold processing circuit at the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia. Mr Antill successfully managed the transition of the mine from oxide ore production to the commencement, in late 2023, of gold concentrate production from sulphide ore.

Prior to that, as General Manager Operations at Rox Resources in Western Australia, Mr Antill managed various studies and metallurgical test work for the Youanmi Gold Mine, evaluating multiple processing treatment options and mining scenarios for the company's mix of open pit and underground operations. Youanmi is host to a Resource of 2.3moz Au, including refractory ore, with a recently completed PFS targeting a >100kozpa Au.

My senior operational leadership experience includes roles at Lafayette Mining Philippines, Fox Resource's Radio Hill, Citic Pacific's Sino Iron Project, and Saracen Metals' Thunderbox Mine.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226906