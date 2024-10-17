First Tellurium Announces Development of a Far More Powerful Emergency and Recreational Thermoelectric Generator

The compact - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) and its subsidiary PyroDelta Energy, have reported a ten-fold increase in the power generated by its prototype emergency and recreational thermoelectric generator first announced on October 2, 2024. As a result of ongoing R&D, the original prototype, which generated 20 watts of power, can now generate 200 watts of power with only a slight increase in weight and size.

PyroDelta has published a new video demonstrating the upgraded tellurium-based thermoelectric generator, highlighting its power, portability, light weight and effectiveness. In the video, PyroDelta Director of Engineering Michael Abdelmaseh provides a firsthand look at the generator as it charges a cell phone and LED lights using only a 100-gram (3.5-ounce) canister of butane.

"After experimenting with proprietary combinations of thermoelectric modules, we were amazed by the additional power the new device generated," said Abdelmaseh. "Our goal was to try and bring it up to 100 watts, and the output shot up to 200 watts with these adjustments. This device can power LED lights, charge a cell phone and run a laptop or small USB compact refrigerator for three hours on one small canister. This makes it ideal for emergency and recreational use."

Abdelmaseh noted that larger canisters, such as the standard 16-ounce versions sold for camp stoves, lanterns and small barbecues, will power the generator for longer periods.

"We are also developing adapters that will connect with larger propane tanks, such as the forty-pound versions for large barbecues. These could run the generator for days."

The video shows the inner workings of the device, without its enclosure, so viewers can see the simplicity of the design. "It's about as clean, simple and quiet as you can get," said Abdelmaseh. "It's robust, and it can withstand the high heat that gives it the advantage of far more power. There is nothing like it on the market."

The 200-watt version of the generator, weighing approximately four pounds (1.8 kilograms), is designed for easy use and transport and runs on widely available propane or butane canisters. Canister fuels offer the advantages of a very long shelf life (as opposed to gasoline and diesel), plus convenient, odor-free storage. The device contains no moving parts and runs silently.

Abdelmaseh added that the generator's size, silent operation and higher power in colder weather make it ideal for power outages. "Especially for people living in condos or apartments, the generator could operate on a balcony with no complaints from the neighbors about noise and fumes. Recreational users, such as hunters, anglers and campers, will appreciate the portability, quiet and added power under cold conditions."

First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty noted that more powerful versions of the generator are under development.

"This latest advancement allows us to work on versions that would operate multiple, larger appliances," said Docherty. "Having proved the concept at smaller scales, we're confident that larger versions will provide the same advantages while powering more and larger devices for home and recreational use."

Docherty noted that he and Michael Abdelmaseh will present the latest device at the Top Shelf Partners Commodities Global Expo 2024 in Fort Lauderdale on October 21st. "I'm happy to report we have booked a full slate of meetings with investors and media for the event," said Docherty. "The interest is high, and it will be a great chance for people to see the device operate and meet Michael to ask questions and learn more. It's also very timely for the state of Florida, as the two recent hurricanes reinforce the value of a device like this that could provide clean and quiet emergency power for just about anyone."

PyroDelta Energy is a majority-owned, US-based subsidiary of First Tellurium Corp. Michael Abdelmaseh is a former engineer for Toyota and General Motors who invested eight years of research and development in creating the tellurium-based thermoelectric generator.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.

On behalf of the board of directors of First Tellurium Corp. "Tyrone Docherty" Tyrone Docherty President and CEO For further information please contact: Tyrone Docherty 604.789.5653 tyrone@firsttellurium.com X/Twitter:

https://twitter.com/TelluriumCorp

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.