Opawica Explorations Inc. Unveils Newly Revamped Website and Updated Investor Presentation

Fresh design and improved navigation: A modern look that reflects Opawica's prominent land package profile in the Abitibi Gold Belt.

Press release and news section: A newly designed press release system to ensure timely and efficient distribution of company announcements and exploration updates.

Enhanced investor presentation: Updated to reflect current information and past historical results, progress reports, geological data, and maps at the Company's Arrowhead, Bazooka and McWatters properties.

Vancouver, October 17th, 2024 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (the "Company" or "Opawica") (TSXV: OPW) (OTCQB: OPWEF), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects, is excited to announce the launch of its newly revamped website (www.opawica.com) and enhanced investor presentation. The new website offers an updated and user-friendly experience for investors, stakeholders and the general public Providing comprehensive access to the company's latest developments and exploration activities, including:

"We are thrilled to unveil our new digital presence as we intend to ramp up exploration activities on our Abitibi Gold Belt properties," said Blake Morgan, CEO of Opawica Explorations. With the huge amount of data, we have collected with drilling and exploration work over the past few years, it was time for the update. This upgrade aligns with our growth strategy, offering an efficient platform to showcase our ongoing projects and foster better engagement with shareholders and stakeholders alike."

The website launch marks an important step forward in Opawica's mission to increase visibility within the mining sector and to communicate its exploration milestones with a global audience.

For further details and to explore Opawica's revamped site, please visit: www.opawica.com.

The qualified person has not verified the information on the adjacent properties and the information disclosed is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Opawica Projects.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong

portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the

Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec. The Company's management has a great track record in

discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is

to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using

cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking

partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

Qualified Person

Yvan Bussieres, P.Eng., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Blake Morgan

President and Chief Executive Officer

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Telephone: 604-681-3170

Fax: 604-681-3552

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

