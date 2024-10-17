Vior Provides Update On +60,000 m Drill Program at Belleterre Gold Project

MONTREAL, October 17, 2024 - Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:VIO)(OTCQB:VIORF)(FRA:VL51), is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its +60,000 metre ("m") diamond drill program at the Belleterre Gold Project ("Belleterre" or the "Project"), located in the underexplored and historic gold-producing Belleterre Greenstone Belt, in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec (Figure 1).

Vior commenced its Belleterre Drill Program on September 23, 2024, (refer to Press Release dated September 24, 2024), with two drill rigs at the Belleterre Mine Trend in one of its highest priority drill target areas (Figure 2).

"We are highly encouraged by early observations in the first three weeks of our +60,000 m drill program at the Belleterre Gold Project," stated Mark Fedosiewich, President and CEO of Vior. "To date, we have completed 19 drill holes and 4,054 m at the former Belleterre Mine area. Logging of the drill core indicates the extension of favourable Belleterre Mine style mineralization proximal to the historic production area, with up to 16.6 m core length of sulphide mineralized quartz-veining in altered mafic volcanic rocks. These observations are validating our team's geological model and suggest potential extensions beyond known mineralization. This early success will help us optimize our drill targeting as we continue the drill program through fall 2024 and into 2025."

Figure 1: Belleterre Gold Project Location

Figure 2: Belleterre Brownfield Area - Drilling starting within the Belleterre Mine Trend

Belleterre Mine Area

Since commencing with two drill rigs on September 23, 2024, Vior has completed 19 drill holes in the Belleterre Mine area, with five strategic scissor transects across the western end of the Belleterre mineralized system. These drill holes range from 80 m to 500 m in length, providing geological data down to vertical depths of between 70 m and 400 m from surface (Figure 3 and Figure 4).

Figure 3: Belleterre Mine Site - Drill Collar Locations

Vior's initial drilling has targeted near-surface zones within the western 400 m of the +800 metre-long Belleterre gold mine Vein #12 system. With 15 of the holes intersecting typical Belleterre Mine style sulphide mineralization and alteration, Vior expects to significantly enhance the understanding of the structure, geometry, and continuity of the gold system.

Early observations from the drill core align closely with the geological model and have confirmed the lateral extension of sulphide mineralization and alteration beyond the former production areas. Notably, some intersections revealed sulphide mineralized and alteration zones up to 16.6 m wide within quartz-veined, chlorite and sericite-altered mafic volcanic rocks. These observations are highly encouraging as they not only indicate mineralization enveloping the historical production areas, but they also suggest the potential for extension beyond known mineralized zones (Figure 4).

The planned drill program will advance eastward along the vein system and will step north to explore below levels of previous production and exploration at the former Belleterre Gold Mine area.

To date, more than 1,244 core samples from the drill program at the Belleterre Mine area have been sent for analysis to ALS assay laboratory in Val d'Or, Quebec. All assay results are pending.

In response to the provincial hunting season and to allow for local hunters to be unencumbered by the drilling activities at the Belleterre Mine area, Vior has relocated both drill rigs 2.5 km southwest within the Belleterre Mine Trend to the Aubelle Deposit target area. The drill program will resume at the Belleterre Mine area when the hunting season concludes.

Figure 4: Belleterre Mine - West Looking Cross-Section Along Line A-B

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Christian Blanchet, Operations Manager at Vior, Qualified Person as per NI 43-101.

About Vior Inc.

Vior is a junior mineral exploration corporation based in the province of Quebec, Canada, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality mineral projects in the proven and favourable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects.

Vior is rapidly advancing its flagship Belleterre Gold Project with the strategic support of Osisko Mining Inc. The Belleterre Gold Project is an exciting district-scale property that includes Quebec's past-producing high-grade Belleterre gold mine. Vior has conducted extensive surface and compilation exploration at the Belleterre property and is undertaking a?+60,000 metre drill program. Vior is also actively developing its promising Skyfall Project in partnership with SOQUEM Inc., and several other properties with multi-mineral potential.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Fedosiewich

President and CEO

613-898-5052

mfedosiewich@vior.ca

www.vior.ca

SEDAR+: Vior Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the Belleterre project, the expected positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Corporation to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration program, and the approval from the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts ("MRNF")for the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions originally filed by 9293-0122 Québec Inc. (the previous owner of the two mining concessions). Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Corporation to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Corporation's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks, the refusal by the MRNF to approve the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions held by the Corporation, as well as those risks identified in the Corporation's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Vior Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com