Cartier Drill Results on Globex Royalty Claims

ROUYN-NORANDA, Oct. 17, 2024 - Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Cartier Resources (TSX-V:ECR) has released additional drill results from drilling collared near the north boundary of several Globex 3% Gross Metal Royalty (GMR) claims. The drill holes are collared on Globex royalty claims and pass out of the royalty claims at a vertical depth of approximately 200 metres.

The current results include 14.7 g/t Au over 4.3 m within 5.2 g/t Au over 20.6 m and 15.0 g/t Au over 1.0 metre within 5.7 g/t Au over 4.0 metres in the North Contact Zone. The lengths of the mineralized intersections are expressed as measured core lengths. True lengths are 60 percent to 90 percent of the reported lengths.

Cartier's current press release may be accessed here.

Globex has a large package of 3% GMR royalty claims along strike of the Chimo Mine with several partially defined gold resources in addition to gold zones outside the principal gold bearing structure such as the North Contact Zone, the subject to the current press release.

Globex is pleased with the progress by Cartier both in defining and discovering new mineralized gold zones as well as better outlining gold resources on the Globex 3% GMR claims.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

