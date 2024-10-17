Menü Artikel
Endeavour Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings

18:35 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

Endeavour Mining Plc
17 October 2024

Notification of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Ian Cockerill
2 Reason for the notification
(a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
(b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc

GB00BL6K5J42
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Performance Share Units under the terms of the Endeavour Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK Participants), as dividend equivalents following the payment of the H1 2024 interim dividend, on 10 October 2024
c) Currency GBP
d)



 Price and volume

 Price Volume
£15.6835 3,373
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price

N/A single transaction
e) Date of the transaction 10 October 2024
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Guy Young
2 Reason for the notification
(a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
(b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc

GB00BL6K5J42
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Performance Share Units under the terms of the Endeavour Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK Participants), as dividend equivalents following the payment of the H1 2024 interim dividend, on 10 October 2024
c) Currency GBP
d)



 Price and volume

 Price Volume
£15.6835 4,598
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price

N/A single transaction
e) Date of the transaction 10 October 2024
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Attachment

  • PDMR Notification Guy Young and Ian Cockerill dividend equivalent 17 October 2024


Mineninfo

Endeavour Mining Plc

Endeavour Mining Plc
Bergbau
Großbritannien
A3CSCF
GB00BL6K5J42
www.endeavourmining.com
