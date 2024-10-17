Rush Rare Metals Updates Regarding Copper Mountain

VANCOUVER, October 17, 2024 - Rush Rare Metals Corp. (CSE:RSH) ("Rush" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that its earn-in partner on the Copper Mountain uranium property in Wyoming, Myriad Uranium (CSE:M)(OTC:MYRUF)(FRA:C3Q - "Myriad") recently closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") (see Myriad's news release dated October 9, 2024). Myriad raised gross proceeds of $5,928,390, exceeding its original target of $5,000,000.

Raised funds will be used in part to complete Myriad's drill program, already underway, at Rush's Copper Mountain Project in Wyoming, USA. Myriad holds a 75% earnable interest in Copper Mountain, which was also the site of extensive historical work by Union Pacific and others during the 1970s. A September 23, 2024 news release from Myriad contains detailed technical and historical information and can be viewed here.

Rush CEO Peter Smith commented, "We are very excited with Myriad's successful financing, as well as their current drill program, well underway, at Copper Mountain. Early results, expected from Myriad soon, may start to not only verify a wealth of historical data, but may also expand on previously identified areas of mineralization. The boxes of historical data generated by Union Pacific and others, which we serendipitously found, are for the most part all in non-digital, paper form, and thus is only available to Rush and Myriad. This effectively gives us a drilling and exploration guidebook, with some invaluable insights into where previously reported mineralization was said to occur, at what depths, and in what amounts. Moreover, Myriad has done a tremendous job expanding our project area with new claims and leases, again all based on areas of interest indicated by the historical work. The result is that we now have what is shaping up to be a potentially enormous project, with numerous areas proven historically to have uranium mineralization, and with excellent data with which to guide our exploration going forward."

About Rush Rare Metals Corp.

Rush Rare Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on its Boxi Property located in the Province of Québec, Canada. Rush also owns the Copper Mountain Project located in Wyoming, USA, which it has optioned to Myriad Uranium Corp. Rush currently has a 100% interest in both properties. For further information, please refer to Rush's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact Rush by email at psmith@rushraremetals.com or by telephone at 778.999.7030, or refer to Rush's website at www.rushraremetals.com.

