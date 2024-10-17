Badlands Reports High-Grade Gold Results From Surface Exploration Program In The Black Hills

Vancouver, October 17, 2024 - Badlands Resources Inc. (TSXV: BLDS) (FSE: B7Q) ("Badlands" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful results from its fall 2023 field exploration program, identifying multiple high-grade gold trends at the Bella Project, located in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Five Main High-Grade Gold Trends: The company identified five main high-grade gold trends with approximately 20 km of strike length at surface through mapping and sampling.

Grab Samples Returned Assays up to 20 g/t Au. Out of the 420 grab samples collected, 60 samples returned over 5 g/t Au.

Gold mineralization hosted in Banded-Iron Formation. Only 40% of the prospective mineralized unit has been prospected by the Company.

Systematic Approach. The initial program has assisted in prioritizing the main targets for advanced exploration given that the mineralized unit has a surface expression of 50 km.

Dale Ginn, President and CEO of Badlands, commented, "The initial success of the 2023 Field Program gives confidence of the gold prospectivity in the Black Hills. Historically, the Company's focus was drilling deep extensions of the Standby Mine, but these samples reinforce the high-grade gold potential at surface. Badlands will continue to advance the near surface targets through exploration efforts of the team."







Figure 1. Badlands 2023 Field Exploration Program, identifying five major gold trend at the Bella Project

Discussion of Results

The Bella project covers a large under-explored package of banded iron formation hosted in a greenstone to amphibolite facies sedimentary and volcanic succession. The project shares striking similarities to the Homestake Mine which is located 30 km to the north. At both locations, the gold is concentrated in the local iron formation, particularly where it is has been thickened by regional folding. The iron formation at the two locations has been noted to be stratigraphically distinct but nearly identical in composition.

Badlands collected a total of 420 rock samples to investigate prospective areas identified from Lidar and historical data. Results have highlighted five trends which the Company plans to follow up on with systematic surface sampling and possible drill targeting. These trends have been named Lookout, Standard, Cochrane, King of West, and Montezuma.

Lookout Trend

The Lookout trend extends 2.5 km southeast from the historic Standby Mine. The majority of samples were collected from the altered, sheered, and folded Rochford iron formation which locally encompasses the Nahant Schist and Rapid Creek Greenstone. Grab sample highlights include 19.2 g/t Au, 18.95 g/t Au, and 17.7 g/t Au.







Figure 2. Plan Map of the Lookout trend showing high-grade sample results

Table 1. Selected assay results from the Lookout Trend

Sample ID Latitude Longitude Au (g/t) 23-MMV-234 44.10162 -103.70969 19.20 23-MMV-533 44.09224 -103.70589 18.95 23-MMV-243 44.10067 -103.71254 17.70 23-MMV-221 44.10681 -103.71308 14.20 23-MMV-223 44.10826 -103.71304 14.00 23-MMV-241 44.10251 -103.71301 13.20 23-MMV-240 44.09822 -103.70494 13.05 23-MMV-238 44.10466 -103.70497 13.00 23-MMV-226 44.10914 -103.71383 12.15 23-MMV-246 44.10563 -103.71267 10.50

Standard Trend

The Standard trend extends 2.5 km over iron formation which has been regionally folded and thickened. The north of the trend hosts the historic Standard Mine, while the south hosts the Gold King Mine. Production numbers for both mines are unknown due to incomplete records. Sampling highlights include 17.50 g/t Au and 16.15 g/t Au.







Figure 3. Plan Map of the Standard trend showing high-grade sample results

Table 2. Selected assay results from the Standard Trend

Sample ID Latitude Longitude Au (g/t) 23-MMV-643 44.14204 -103.695 17.50 23-MMV-324 44.14611 -103.692 17.15 23-MMV-340 44.14972 -103.698 13.40 23-MMV-258 44.1304 -103.696 12.35 23-MMV-281 44.13271 -103.696 8.46 23-MMV-646 44.14181 -103.694 6.87 23-MMV-327 44.14526 -103.693 6.73 23-MMV-289 44.13341 -103.697 6.66 23-MMV-651 44.14316 -103.691 6.53 23-MMV-325 44.14571 -103.693 4.89

Cochrane Trend

The Cochrane trend covers the 1.2 km of iron formation surrounding the Cochrane mine, which has a recorded historic production of 826 ounces.[1] Mineralization has been noted to be strongest at the contact between iron formation and the strongly sheared Nahant Schist which is in the core of the trend. Sampling returned anomalous results including 9.76 g/t Au and 9.39 g/t Au.







Figure 4. Plan Map of the Cochrane trend showing high-grade sample results

Table 3. Selected assay results from the Cochrane Trend

Sample ID Latitude Longitude Au (g/t) 23-MMV-544 44.09745 -103.723 9.76 23-MMV-586 44.10056 -103.732 9.39 23-MMV-583 44.10053 -103.733 7.25 23-MMV-543 44.09758 -103.723 3.6 23-MMV-540 44.09734 -103.722 2.8 23-MMV-591 44.10174 -103.733 2.14 23-MMV-550 44.09397 -103.724 1.88 23-MMV-541 44.0977 -103.722 1.63

King of the West

The King of the West trend covers 2.1 km of iron formation with a complicated structural history which has created thickened iron formation hinges. Historic mines in the area have recovered over 1,780 ounces1 of gold. Iron formation within the area is surrounded by Poverty Gulch Slate. Anomalous results include 16.8 g/t Au and 15.6 g/t Au in grab samples.







Figure 5. Plan Map of the King of the West trend showing high-grade sample results

Table 4. Selected assay results from the King of the West Trend

Sample ID Latitude Longitude Au (g/t) 23-MMV-444 44.1387 -103.723 16.8 23-MMV-445 44.13883 -103.722 15.6 23-MMV-397 44.12167 -103.711 13.95 23-MMV-460 44.14171 -103.723 13.95 23-MMV-446 44.13916 -103.723 9.78 23-MMV-405 44.12327 -103.713 9.42 23-MMV-416 44.12668 -103.714 8.24 23-MMV-428 44.13116 -103.717 8.07 23-MMV-402 44.12269 -103.712 4.96 23-MMV-418 44.12705 -103.716 4.61

Montezuma

The Montezuma trend is associated with the Montana Mine Formation, which is stratigraphically lower than the Rochford Formation found elsewhere on the property. It is bordered by greenstone to the west and schist to the east. Anomalous results include 12.5 g/t Au.







Figure 6. Plan Map of the Montezuma trend showing high-grade sample results

Table 4. Selected assay results from the Montezuma Trend

Sample ID Latitude Longitude Au (g/t) 23-MMV-669 44.08995 -103.766 12.50 23-MMV-160 44.10058 -103.774 9.95 23-MMV-120 44.09813 -103.773 9.78 23-MMV-161 44.10063 -103.774 8.81 23-MMV-689 44.0941 -103.77 8.51 23-MMV-107 44.08456 -103.761 7.94 23-MMV-678 44.09107 -103.763 7.81 23-MMV-673 44.09004 -103.768 5.27 23-MMV-140 44.08439 -103.762 4.78 23-MMV-679 44.09117 -103.763 4.66

QAQC

Samples collected in the field had standard or blank material inserted into the sample stream at 25 sample intervals before being sent to ALS in Reno, Nevada, a certified commercial laboratory. The samples were analyzed for gold using fire assay and ICP-AES (code Au-ICP21). Overlimit samples (>10 g/t Au) were given a gravimetric finish (codeAu-GRA21).

About Badlands

Badlands, through its wholly owned subsidiary, is a gold focused exploration company in the Black Hills, South Dakota. The Company has strategically consolidated 7,858 acres, 20 km along trend from the Homestake Mine that produced 42 million ounces of gold. The Bella Project has over 90% of exposed Banded Iron Formation not covered by sampling and is determined to explore the near surface potential.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

BADLANDS RESOURCES INC.

R. Dale Ginn, President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "significant," "expect," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking information. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner and all requisite information will be available in a timely manner. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, inaccurate assumptions concerning the exploration for and development of mineral deposits, currency fluctuations, unanticipated operational or technical difficulties, risks related to unforeseen delays; general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of regulatory approvals, the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the inability to raise financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this Forward-Looking Information. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update this Forward-Looking Information after the date of this release or to revise such information to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

1 Allsman P.T., 1940: Reconnaissance of Gold-Mining Districts in the Black Hills, S. Dakota., Bureau of Mines. Bulletin 427, p. 90-107, 123, 146.

