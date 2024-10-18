Starcore Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, October 17, 2024 - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) (FSE: V4JA) ("Starcore" or the "Company") reports the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on October 17, 2024.

Shareholders elected all directors nominated by management, as follows:

Director Percentage of

Votes For Gary Arca 99.87% Robert Eadie 99.87% Jordan Estra 99.94% Salvador Garcia 99.85% Tanya Lutzke 99.94% Federico Villaseñor 99.94%

Shareholders also approved all other matters presented at the Meeting, including the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of Starcore.

Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Robert Eadie as Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Salvador Garcia as Chief Operating Officer, Gary Arca as Chief Financial Officer, Cory Kent as Corporate Secretary and Krista Tau-Martinez as VP, Corporate Affairs.

The Company's Annual Report for 2024 is available for viewing at the link provided below:

https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:VA6C2:2c96d41e-5ec4-458d-8929-dd697e6b2df8

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. While this base of producing assets has been complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America, Starcore has expanded its reach internationally with the project in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website at www.starcore.com.

ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL

MINES LTD.

(Signed) "Robert Eadie"

Robert Eadie, President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

