AuMEGA Announces ASX Trading Halt to Commence a Private Placement Financing

Edmonton, October 17, 2024 - AuMega Metals Ltd. (ASX: AAM) (TSXV: AUM) (OTCQB: AUMMF) (formerly Matador Mining Ltd) ("AuMEGA" or "the Company") has commenced the process of a private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $10 million. The private placement is expected to be priced in the context of the market. The private placement is expected to be comprised of a combination of flow-through shares, premium flow-through shares and hard-dollar shares. The private placement will be non-brokered in Canada. In Australia, GBA Capital will act as lead manager and bookrunner for the private placement in Australia.

The proceeds from the financing will be used primarily to advance the Company's exploration program in Newfoundland and Labrador, which is expected to include the Company's largest drill program in the last three years of up to 20,000 metres expected at the highly prospective Bunker Hill Project and Cape Ray. Additionally, the Company will invest in early-stage exploration activities at Hermitage and Malachite. Finally, proceeds from financing will also be for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing of the private placement will be subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") and the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

About the Company

AuMEGA Metals Ltd (ASX: AAM) (TSXV: AUM) (OTCQB: AUMMF) is utilising best-in-class exploration methodologies to explore on its district scale land package that spans 110 kilometers along the Cape Ray Shear Zone, a significant under-explored geological feature recognised as Newfoundland, Canada's largest identified gold structure. This zone currently hosts Calibre Mining's Valentine Gold Project, which is the region's largest gold deposit (+5 million ounces), along with AuMEGA's expanding Mineral Resource.

The Company is supported by a diverse shareholder registry of prominent global institutional investors, and strategic investment from B2Gold Corp., a leading, multi-million-ounce a year gold producer.

Additionally, AuMEGA holds a 27-kilometer stretch of the highly prospective Hermitage Flexure and has also secured an Option Agreement for the Blue Cove Copper Project in southeastern Newfoundland, which exhibits strong potential for copper and other base metals.

AuMEGA's Cape Ray Shear Zone hosts several dozen high potential targets along with its existing defined gold Mineral Resource of 6.1 million tonnes of ore grading an average of 2.25 g/t, totaling 450,000 ounces of Indicated Resources, and 3.4 million tonnes of ore grading an average of 1.44 g/t, totaling 160,000 ounces in Inferred Resources1.

AuMEGA acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Industry, Energy and Technology, Provincial Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

