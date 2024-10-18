Interra Increases Stars Property Land Packgage by 5,932 Hectares Through Staking

VANCOUVER, October 18, 2024 - Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired 5,932 hectares ("ha") of prospective ground adjoining the Stars Property (Figure 1). On October 7th Interra announced that it had entered into a mineral claims purchase agreement with Aurwest Resources Corp. to acquire a 100% right, title, and interest in the Stars Property, an early-stage porphyry copper-molybdenum discovery, covering 3,761 ha in central British Columbia. The newly staked ground adds to the overall mineral potential and strategic value of the Stars Property, covering an additional mineral showing and prominent geophysical anomaly (Figure 2), as well as nearby road-accessible areas that may have new bedrock exposures due to logging activities. The combined Stars Project claims now cover 9,693 ha.

Brian Thurston, President & CEO of Interra, commented: "We are pleased to have more than doubled the size of the Stars Property by staking. Staking in British Columbia is the most economical way to acquire mineral tenures, in this case adding shareholder value at very minimal cost. With the expanded land package we see an increased exploration upside, with the inclusion of an additional copper mineral showing, geophysical anomaly and strategic ground accessible via logging roads."

Details of new claims:

Seven mineral claims covering 5,932 ha of ground adjoining the Stars Property (Figure 1).

Includes the "Big Dipper" magnetic anomaly, which is interpreted to be a continuation of the magnetic anomaly that defines the Stars porphyry project (Figure 2).

Includes the GSC1971-13 copper showing (Figure 2; BC MinFile #093L181), comprising malachite and chalcocite in calcite veins within red vesicular volcanic rocks of the Hazelton Group.

Includes adjacent, road accessible, under-explored ground that may have bedrock exposures that could aid in understanding the context of the Stars porphyry mineral system or be affected by extensions of that mineral system.



The Big Dipper Anomaly

The Big Dipper magnetic anomaly is continuous with the high magnetic intensity zone that encircles the Stars porphyry Cu-Mo mineral system (Figure 2). The magnetic high extends approximately 3.1 km to the northeast of the previous property boundary and is now fully encompassed by mineral claims 100% owned by Interra Copper (pending completion of the Stars Property purchase agreement). Drilling at the Stars porphyry has delineated an approximately 1.8 X 1.0 km area that is underlain by a large altered and weakly mineralized intrusion, with local domains of higher-grade mineralization at the Tana Zone (e.g. 0.466% Cu over 195.07 m* in drill hole DD18SS004 from 23.47 m), and the Libra Zone (e.g. 0.153% Cu over 91.45 m* in drill hole DD18SS05 from 279.50 m). Both of these mineralized zones are located in areas characterized by low magnetic intensity, encircled by the broader magnetic high. Similar domains of lower magnetic intensity surrounded by high magnetic intensity that have never been tested by drilling are present within the Big Dipper anomaly (Figure 2).

* The true width of historical drill intersections referenced in this news release are not known. Historical drill data in this news release is derived from previous exploration activities conducted by other parties. While this data may provide insights into the mineralization potential on the property, it should not be relied upon as conclusive evidence of mineral potential or project viability.

Qualified Person

Tony Barresi, Ph.D., P.Geo., the Company's technical advisor and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Interra Copper Corp.

Interra Copper Corp. is focused on building shareholder value through the exploration and development of its two early-stage copper exploration assets located in British Columbia, Canada.

The Thane Project located in the Quesnel Terrane of Northern BC spans over 20,658 ha with 10 high-priority targets identified demonstrating significant copper and precious metal mineralization. The Company has a joint-venture agreement with an earn-in option up to 80% on the RIP Project located in Stikine Terrane in a prolific belt of Late Cretaceous rocks (Bulkley plutonic suite), known for copper-molybdenum deposits. Interra has entered into a mineral claims purchase agreement with Aurwest Resources Corporation to acquire a 100% right, title, and interest in the Stars Property, an early-stage porphyry copper-molybdenum discovery, covering 3,761 hectares in central British Columbia, now expanded by staking to cover 9,693 ha.

Interra Copper's leadership and advisory teams are comprised of senior mining industry executives who have a wealth of technical and capital markets experience and a strong track record of discovering, financing, developing, and operating mining projects on a global scale. Interra Copper is committed to sustainable and responsible business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which we operate. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol "IMCX". For more information on Interra Copper, please visit our website at www.interracoppercorp.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, relating to the timing for closing the Purchase Agreement, or that the Purchase Agreement will close at all, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Interra, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, risks that Aurwest shareholders will not approve the sale of the Property, risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of exploration results, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Interra does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

