Orosur Mining Inc Announces Investor Webinar

LONDON, October 18, 2024 - Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI), the mineral explorer and developer with current operations in Columbia, Argentina and Nigeria, announces that Louis Castro, Chairman and Brad George, Chief Executive Officer, will be holding an Investor Webinar presentation followed by Q&A session via the Investor Meet Company platform on 22nd October at 5pm (UK local time).
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am (UK Local Time) the day of the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.
Investors can sign up to the Investor Meet Company platform via:
