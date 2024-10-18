Lincoln Gold Retains ArrowPark Capital Corp. For Marketing Services

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, October 18, 2024 - Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (TSXV:LMG) (the "Company" or "Lincoln Gold") - Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a marketing agreement with ArrowPark Capital Corp. ("ArrowPark"), under which ArrowPark will provide digital marketing services, including social media engagement predominantly through X (formerly Twitter), blog posts on www.tastocks.com and video creation on YouTube.

The initial term of the agreement commences on October 15, 2024 and concludes on January 31, 2025, and may be renewed with the mutual written agreement of ArrowPark and the Company. ArrowPark will be paid an upfront fee of CAD$30,000 plus taxes for the services provided during the initial term. The Company is at arm's-length from ArrowPark, and ArrowPark has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or present intent to acquire such an interest.

Mike Ruggles, COO, ArrowPark, stated "While Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. fully owns and is advancing its flagship Pine Grove project, it is also in the final stages of acquiring the fully permitted Bell Mountain project, with the acquisition pending final approval from the TSXV Exchange. ArrowPark is very much looking forward to bringing this unique and compelling story to North American investors through our proprietary TAStocks.com investment research platform and social media channels."

Paul Saxton, President and CEO of Lincoln Gold Mining Inc., stated, "We are pleased to be working with ArrowPark Capital, whose expertise and best efforts will help introduce Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. to a wider audience of investors. With Pine Grove in its final stages of permitting and the Bell Mountain acquisition in its final stages, their support comes at an ideal time. We are determined on expanding Lincoln's presence as we carry out our development plans and deliver lasting value to our shareholders."

The marketing agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). ArrowPark has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV in providing the services to the Company. ArrowPark is located at #122, 234-5149 Country Hills Boulevard NW, Calgary, AB T3A5K8.

About Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.:

Lincoln is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC. Lincoln holds 100% interest in Pine Grove gold project located in Nevada, US, renowned for its mining-friendly regulations. Lincoln received conditional approval from the TSXV on its acquisition of the Bell Mountain from Eros Resources Corp. The anticipated completion of this transaction will mark a pivotal moment for Lincoln, enabling a potent operational synergy between these two properties. Lincoln is committed to maintaining steady and robust progress towards its goal of becoming a mid-tier gold producer.

For further information about the company, please contact:

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.

Paul Saxton

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 604-688-7377

Email: saxton@lincolnmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including expectations regarding the impact that the marketing services may have on the business of the Company.

Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company will be able to increase investor awareness through the engagement of ArrowPark and that the Company will receive TSXV and regulatory approval of the marketing agreement.

Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include that the Company will not receive TSXV or other regulatory approval with respect to the marketing services agreement with ArrowPark, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE: Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com