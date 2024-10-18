Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Val-d'Or Mining Announces Shareholder Meeting Results and Option Grants

22:09 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Val-d'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2024) - Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ) ("Val-d'Or Mining" or the "Company") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Val-d'Or, Québec, and by telephone conference, on October 18, 2024.

At the Meeting, shareholders re-elected the five incumbent directors, being Louis Doyle, Deborah Honig, Glenn J. Mullan, Lukas Shewchuk and Dr. C. Jens Zinke. Shareholders appointed McGovern Hurley LLP as Val-d'Or Mining's auditor for the ensuing year and re-approved the previously adopted 10% rolling stock option incentive plan.

In addition, shareholders approved, by a special resolution, the alteration of the Company's articles to include mandatory procedures for nominations of persons for election as directors, including advance notice and disclosure requirements for nominations by shareholders.

Following the Meeting, the Board reconstituted its Audit Committee and its Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee. The Board also appointed officers for the ensuing year as follows:

Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer: Glenn J. Mullan
Lead Director: Louis Doyle
Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary: Rico De Vega
Chief Operating Officer: Dr. C. Jens Zinke
Vice President, Exploration: Michael Rosatelli

The Company's Board has granted incentive stock options to its directors and officers entitling the purchase of an aggregate 576,000 common shares at a per share price of $0.065 for a period of 5 years.

For additional information, please contact:

Glenn J. Mullan
2772 chemin Sullivan
Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 0B9
Tel.: 819-824-2808, x 204
Email: glenn.mullan@groupzedzed.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227108


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Val-d´Or Mining Corp.

Val-d´Or Mining Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2DVLF
CA91881B1085
www.valdormining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap