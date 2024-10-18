Cordoba Minerals Grants Equity Incentive Awards

Vancouver, October 18, 2024 - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) (otherwise "Cordoba" or the "Company") announces today that pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, Long Term Incentive Plan and Deferred Share Unit Plan, the Board of Directors have approved an aggregate of 256,529 stock options ("Stock Options"), and 453,294 deferred share units ("DSUs"), to certain directors to acquire up to an aggregate of 709,823 common shares in the capital of the Company.

256,529 Stock Options were granted to directors to purchase up to an aggregate 256,529 common shares of the Company. The Stock Options are exercisable at a price of $0.455 per common share and will vest 1/3 on the date of the grant, with additional 1/3 vesting six (6) months after the date of the grant, and the remaining 1/3 vesting one (1) year after the date of the grant. The Stock Options expire five (5) years from the date of the grant.

453,294 DSUs were granted to the directors, and will be redeemable upon the retirement or replacement of a director.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is jointly developing the Alacran Project with JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd., located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 51% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227152