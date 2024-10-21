Musk Metals Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, October 21, 2024 - Musk Metals Corp. ("Musk Metals" or the "Company") (CSE: MUSK) (OTC: EMSKF) (FSE: 1I30) has re-engaged Senergy Capital Communications Inc. ("Senergy") of Vancouver, B.C., Canada, to provide investor relations to the Company. Senergy is a digital marketing firm that will assist with on-line communications and strategies with the goal of increasing awareness of the company and its business model.

Senergy has been retained for an initial period of three months with an anticipated start date of October 24, 2024 to assist the Company in raising investor awareness. In consideration for the investor relation services to be provided by Senergy, the Company has agreed to pay a fee of $15,000 + GST per month. The fees to Senergy will be used for coordinating and carrying out marketing of the Company and its products and services and for general awareness of the Company and will also cover expenses and costs for media distribution, influencer videos and advertising. To the Company's knowledge, Senergy does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Musk Metals Corp. or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The agreement with Senergy is subject to CSE approval.

Senergy Capital Communications Inc. - CEO Aleem Fidai

Address: 1122 Mainland Street #228, Vancouver, BC V6B 5L1

Email: aleem@senergy.capital

Phone: (778) 772-6740

For more information on Senergy: https://www.senergy.capital

Also, effective October 22, 2024, the Company intends to amend the exercise price of an aggregate of 5,605,250 outstanding common share purchase warrants to $0.05, subject to acceleration provisions described herein. The acceleration provisions provides that if for any 10 consecutive trading days prior to the expiry date the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange exceeds the amended exercise price by an amount equal to the maximum permitted discount permitted by CSE policy, the expiry date of the amended warrants will be accelerated such that the amended warrants will expire 30 days from the date which is seven days following the 10th day of the applicable premium trading period. All other terms of the warrants will remain unchanged. The warrants were originally issued between April 19, 2017, November 15, 2022, and August 23, 2023, at exercise prices between $0.12 and $0.20. No directors or officers of the Company beneficially own any warrants.

Further to the August 21, 2024 news release, MERN informed the Company that they are not issuing lands that are designated as private land, after May 27, 2024, therefore five of the claims will not be included in the purchase. The government does not have a date by which a decision will be made. However, should they allow for staking of these claims, the Issuer will be able to proceed with these claims.

About Musk Metals Corp.

Musk Metals is a publicly traded exploration company focused on the development of highly prospective, discovery-stage mineral properties located in some of Canada's top mining jurisdictions. The Company's properties are in the "Chapais-Chibougamau", "Abitibi", "Upper Laurentides", "Temiscamingue", and "James Bay" regions of Quebec, and the "Golden Triangle" district of British Columbia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

MARIO PEZZENTE

CEO & Director

For more information on Musk Metals, please contact:

Phone: 604-717-6605

Corporate e-mail: info@muskmetals.ca

Website: www.muskmetals.ca

Corporate Address: 2905 - 700 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V7Y 1C6

