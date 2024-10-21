Excelsior Mining Receives Final Permit Required to Restart the Johnson Camp Mine

Phoenix, October 21, 2024 - Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSX: MIN) (OTCQB: EXMGF) (FSE: 3XS) ("Excelsior" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received all permits to commence operations at the Johnson Camp Mine ("JCM") in southeast Arizona, which will produce Made in America copper expected to be used domestically to strengthen American supply chains. First copper production is anticipated in H1 of 2025.

Excelsior received the amended Mined Land Reclamation Plan (MLRP) approval from the State of Arizona. The MLRP, along with the recently approved Air Quality Permit (AQP) and the Aquifer Protection Permit (APP), means that all approvals needed to start the production of copper at JCM have been received.

"This final permit is a key milestone bringing us one step closer to copper production at JCM. We believe the partnership with Nuton LLC for the first industrial-scale deployment of their sulfide leaching technology, combined with the oxide ore production, generates an exciting opportunity for both organizations and the wider copper industry," comments Robert Winton, Senior Vice President Operation & GM of Excelsior Mining. He adds, "Excelsior's local and state engagement continues to deliver opportunity in Southeastern Arizona."

ABOUT THE JOHNSON CAMP MINE

The Johnson Camp Mine is a past producing open pit, heap leach operation, which with Nuton LLC, a Rio Tinto Venture is in Stage 2 of a process to restart the mine using Nuton technologies, with first copper expected to be produced in 2025. The operation includes two open pits, a fully functioning SX-EW plant capable of producing 25 million pounds of cathode copper per year, a complete set of PLS and raffinate ponds, and full infrastructure (ancillary facilities, access, power, water, and communications).

ABOUT EXCELSIOR MINING

Excelsior is a mineral exploration and development company that owns the Gunnison Copper Deposit, the Johnson Camp Mine, and a portfolio of exploration projects, including the Peabody Sill and the Strong and Harris deposits, in Cochise County, Arizona.

For more information on Excelsior, please visit our website at www.excelsiormining.com.

Excelsior's exploration work on the Johnson Camp mine is supervised by Stephen Twyerould, Fellow of AUSIMM, President and CEO of Excelsior and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Twyerould has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information contained in this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and amount of future production from Johnson Camp, the expected production capacity from Johnson Camp, that copper produced from Johnson Camp will be used to strengthen American supply chains, and expectations regarding the exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the availability of financing to implement the Company's operational plans, the estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, copper and other metal prices, the timing and amount of future development expenditures, the estimation of initial and sustaining capital requirements, the estimation of labour and operating costs (including the price of acid), the availability of labour, material and acid supply, receipt of and compliance with necessary regulatory approvals and permits, the estimation of insurance coverage, and assumptions with respect to currency fluctuations, environmental risks, title disputes or claims, and other similar matters. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the construction and operation of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined including the possibility that mining operations may not be sustained at the Gunnison Copper Project, risks relating to variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates, risks relating to the ability to access infrastructure, risks relating to changes in copper and other commodity prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of copper and related products, risks related to increased competition in the market for copper and related products, risks related to current global financial conditions, risks related to current global financial conditions on the Company's business, uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral resources, access and supply risks, risks related to the ability to access acid supply on commercially reasonable terms, reliance on key personnel, operational risks inherent in the conduct of mining activities, including the risk of accidents, labour disputes, increases in capital and operating costs and the risk of delays or increased costs that might be encountered during the construction or mining process, regulatory risks including the risk that permits may not be obtained in a timely fashion or at all, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, risks related to disputes concerning property titles and interests, environmental risks and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227130