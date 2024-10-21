Rise Gold Grants Stock Options

Grass Valley, October 21, 2024 - Rise Gold Corp. (CSE: RISE) (OTCQX: RYES) (the "Corporation") announces that it has granted 1,006,750 stock options to a director of the Corporation pursuant to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan. The stock options are exercisable at a price of US$0.11 (C$0.155) per share until October 21, 2029.
About Rise Gold Corp.
Rise Gold is an exploration-stage mining company incorporated in Nevada, USA. The Company's principal asset is the historic past-producing Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine located in Nevada County, California, USA.
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
Joseph Mullin President & CEO Rise Gold Corp.
For further information, please contact:
RISE GOLD CORP. 345 Crown Point Circle, Suite 600 Grass Valley, CA, USA 95945 T: 530.433.0188 info@risegoldcorp.com www.risegoldcorp.com
The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.
