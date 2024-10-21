Sienna Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, October 21, 2024 - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of flow-through shares to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $250,000. The flow-through offering will comprise up to 5,555,556 flow-through units, at a price of $0.045 per flow-through unit, for gross proceeds of up to $250,000. No warrants will be issued and a finders' fee may be payable to applicable finders.

Net proceeds from the sale of the flow-through shares will be used on the Company's existing projects in Ontario and or Saskatchewan.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna stated, "This placement will enable Sienna to get boots on the ground on at least one Canadian project at a time when the junior resource market is starting to show signs of a significant recovery. This is great timing to get things going again."

