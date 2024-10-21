RJK Announces Increase in Size of Private Placement

Kirkland Lake, October 21, 2024 - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK" or the "Company") announces an increase to the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see RJK's news release dated October 9, 2024 (the "Offering"). The Offering will now be for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $425,000. The Offering will consist of the sale of units of the Company at a price of $0.035 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one warrant (a "Warrant") entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share for a period of five (5) years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.07.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds raised from the sale of the Units for diamond drilling of potential kimberlite, base and precious metal targets (70% of the proceeds) and for general working capital purposes (30% of the proceeds).

The Offering is subject to customary closing conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"). The closing of the Offering may occur in one or more tranches, and is not subject to receipt of a minimum amount of gross proceeds.

The securities issued under the offering will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws and pursuant to a TSX-V hold period.

RJK also previously announced in its news release dated October 2, 2024 that it intended to issue 300,000 common shares of RJK to Great Lakes Nickel as payment for the use of an excavator owned by Great Lakes Nickel. Great Lakes Nickel has kindly declined to accept payment for the loan of the excavator, and accordingly RJK will not be proceeding with the share issuance to Great Lakes Nickel.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Offering generally, the proposed use of the proceeds, and the TSXV's final approval of the Offering. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose" and similar expressions. With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, we have made numerous assumptions, including assumptions about the receipt of final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange and the state of the equity markets. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's failure to receive final approval from the TSXV in connection with the Offering. RJK assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

