VANCOUVER, October 21, 2024 - Rush Rare Metals Corp. (CSE: RSH) ("Rush" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that its earn-in partner on the Copper Mountain uranium property in Wyoming, Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE:M)(OTC: MYRUF)(FRA:C3Q)("Myriad"), has advised that Myriad will be accelerating its option to acquire an initial 50% interest in Rush's Copper Mountain Project. To exercise the 50% option, Myriad will issue an aggregate of 1,093,702 Myriad common shares (each, a "Share") to Rush under the property option agreement dated October 18, 2023, as amended. Myriad also advises that it has made more $1,500,000 in qualifying expenditures at Copper Mountain, as required under the agreement to exercise the 50% option.

Myriad's news release dated October 21, 2024, can be found here, and contains comments from the CEOs of both Rush and Myriad.

About Rush Rare Metals Corp.

Rush Rare Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on its Boxi Property located in the Province of Québec, Canada. Rush also owns the Copper Mountain Project located in Wyoming, USA, which it has optioned to Myriad Uranium Corp. Rush currently has a 100% interest in both properties. For further information, please refer to Rush's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact Rush by email at psmith@rushraremetals.com or by telephone at 778.999.7030, or refer to Rush's website at www.rushraremetals.com.

