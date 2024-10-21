Churchill Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2024 - Further to its news release dated March 6, 2023 announcing the exercise of an existing option to acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral properties with prospective diamond targets plus potential nickel and lithium targets located immediately west of the town of White River, Ontario (the "Properties"), Churchill Resources Inc. ("Churchill" or the "Company") (TSXV: CRI) announces that it has agreed to settle an outstanding debt in the amount of $50,000 (the "Debt"), representing an annual advance royalty owing to the vendors of the Properties under the terms of an existing option and purchase agreement, by issuing an aggregate of 555,555 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.09 per Common Share to the vendors (the "Shares for Debt Transaction"). The Board of Directors has determined it is in the best interests of the Company to settle the outstanding Debt by the issuance of the Common Shares in order to preserve the Company's cash for ongoing operations.

Closing of the Shares for Debt Transaction is subject customary closing conditions, including the prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The Company intends to close the Shares for Debt Transaction as soon as practicable following receipt of the approval from the TSXV. The Common Shares to be issued pursuant to the Shares for Debt Transaction will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About Churchill Resources Inc.

Churchill Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on high grade, magmatic nickel sulphides in Canada, principally at its prospective Taylor Brook and Florence Lake properties in Newfoundland & Labrador. The Churchill management team, board and its advisors have decades of combined management experience in mineral exploration and in the establishment of successful publicly listed mining companies, both in Canada and around the world. Churchill's Taylor Brook and Florence Lake projects have the potential to benefit from the province's large and diversified minerals industry, which includes world class nickel mines and processing facilities, and a well-developed mineral exploration sector with locally based drilling and geological expertise.

