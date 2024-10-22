Starcore Provides Updates

Vancouver, October 21, 2024 - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) (FSE: V4JA) ("Starcore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that operations at San Martin have resumed with the mine returning to normal capacity and productivity, following the upgrades to safety standards that were put into immediate effect by the Company.

"We would like to thank the Secretaria del Trabajo y Prevision Social (Secretary of Labor & Social Welfare), the Procuraduría Federal de Protección al Ambiente (PROFEPA) (Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection), the Protección Civil del Municipio de Colon, Queretaro (Civilian Protection Department of the Municipality of Colon, Queretaro), and the various government officials who worked diligently with us to ensure all safety aspects were re-evaluated and elevated to the highest standards," said Robert Eadie, President and CEO of Starcore. "We appreciate the attention and thorough review done by the Mexican government agencies and all the people dedicated to help ensure that San Martin is a place of safety for all our workers."

In other corporate developments, the Company announces that Tanya Lutzke, a director since 2016, will be stepping down from the Board due to the requirements of her professional career. The Board thanks Ms. Lutzke for her years of service and wishes her further advancements in her chosen field of service.

Replacing Tanya will be Emiliano Vanni of Arezzo, Italy, a veteran of 20 years in the commercial gold business. Mr. Vanni has been responsible for all aspects of precious metals buying and selling, including regulatory requirements of various companies and jurisdictions in the world. We welcome his expertise to the Board.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. While this base of producing assets has been complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America, Starcore has expanded its reach internationally with the project in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website at www.starcore.com.

