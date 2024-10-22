EQS-News: Epanko Front-End Engineering Design Completed

Epanko Front-End Engineering Design Completed

Pre-Development Tailings Storage Facility and Water Storage Facility Drilling Works Completed

EcoGraf Limited (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQB: ECGFF) is pleased to advise the Epanko Graphite Project (Epanko or the Project) Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) is now completed.

Completion of the FEED study by METC Engineering and Construction (METC) in conjunction with their Tanzanian joint-venture operation, METC-PaulSam, provides for the overall control base for the execution of the Project. The FEED study output included designs for all disciplines and developed the scope of work, schedule and control budget for the process plant.

The updated process plant design for the Project is based on proven metallurgical processes that optimises recovery and minimises operating costs. Equipment selection has been based upon test work results, vendor advice, BFS recommendations and METC data base and experience. The layout of the Plant has been optimised to improve operability, ease of maintenance access and to minimise capital costs.

The outcomes of the FEED study are currently being reviewed as part of the current due diligence for the debt financing.

This follows the completion of the final layout design for the Stage 1 - 73,000tpa graphite process plant (See ASX announcement dated 25 July 2024).

View flyover video: https://youtu.be/a-k6VhApfWY

Engineering geotechnical drilling program completed

The Company is also pleased to advise that the engineering geotechnical drilling program commenced in August is now completed. The program provides critical samples and data that will allow EcoGraf to finalise the geotechnical parameters for the proposed Epanko Processing Plant, Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) and Water Storage Facility (WSF) and will ensure that the final TSF design meets the engineering standards outlined in the new 2020 Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM).

The program was supervised by leading engineering consulting group Knight Piésold and included the completion of 19 holes for geotechnical drilling and 68 geotechnical test pits. The 2024 work supplements the 2023 TSF geotechnical drilling and test pits, concluding all pre-construction geotechnical field programs.

About EcoGraf

EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated battery anode materials business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create a highly attractive graphite mining and mineral processing business.

In Tanzania, the Company is developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, to provide a long-term, scalable supply of feedstock for EcoGraf™ battery anode material processing facilities, together with high quality large flake graphite products for specialised industrial applications.

Using its environmentally superior EcoGraf HFfree™ purification technology, the Company will upgrade the flake graphite to produce 99.95%C high performance battery anode material to supply electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers in Asia, Europe and North America as the world transitions to clean, renewable energy.

Battery recycling is critical to improving supply chain sustainability and the Company's successful application of the EcoGraf™ purification process to recycle battery anode material provides it with a unique ability to support customers to reduce CO 2 emissions and lower battery costs.

