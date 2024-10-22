Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes 9m 2024 operational update

Highlights:

In 9m 2024, hard rock gold production amounted to 328.2 kg (10,550 oz), compared to 503.3 kg (16,182 oz) in 9m 2023, a decrease of 35%, or 175.2 kg (5,631 oz);

Alluvial gold production amounted to 37.2 kg (1,195 oz) compared to 14.8 kg (476 oz) an increase of 151%, or 22.4 kg (719 oz);

In 9m 2024, total gold sales were 403.0 kg (12,956 oz), compared to 438.5 kg (14,097 oz) in 9m 2023, a decrease of 35.5 kg (1,141 oz), or 8%;

299,003 tonnes of ore with average grade of 1.22 g/t were processed through the CIL plant;

120,790 tonnes of ore were mined in 9m 2024, compared to 175,902 tonnes in 9m 2023, a decrease of 55,112 tonnes or 31%. Stripping volume amounted to 2,180,600 m3 compared to 1,649,600 m3, an increase of 531,000 m3 or 32%;

The average grade in the ore mined in 9m 2024 was 1.62 g/t, compared to 2.45 g/t in 9m 2023, a decrease of 34%;

Overall, 9m 2024 production was in line with the Company's production plan.

Total Gold Production

Production unit 9m 2024 9m 2023 Change kg oz kg oz kg oz % Hard rock Tardan (CIL) 328,2 10 550 503,3 16 182 -175,2 - 5 631 35% Alluvial Staroverinskaya 37,2 1 195 14,8 476 22,4 719 151% Total gold produced 365,3 11 746 518,1 16 658 -152,8 - 4 912 29%

Hard Rock Gold Production

Unit 9m 2024 9m 2023 Change Mining Waste stripping 000 m3 2 180,6 1 649,6 531,0 32,2% Ore mined 000 tonnes 120,8 175,9 - 55,1 -31% Gold in Ore kg 195,5 430,3 - 234,7 -55% Average grade g/t 1,62 2,45 - 0,83 -34% CIL Ore processing 000 tonnes 299,0 310,1 - 11,1 -4% Grade g/t 1,22 1,78 - 0,57 -32% Gold in ore processing kg 363,3 552,0 - 188,8 -34% Gold produced CIL kg 328,2 503,3 - 175,2 -35% Recovery % 90% 91% -1,0% -1,1% Warehouse on Sep 30 Ore 000 tonnes 42,4 72,3 - 29,9 -41% Grade g/t 1,29 1,79 - 0,50 -28%

