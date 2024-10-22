Eric Sprott Anchors C$8,000,000 Guanajuato Silver Financing

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW.

VANCOUVER, October 22, 2024 - Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "GSilver") (TSXV:GSVR), a rapidly growing Mexican precious metals producer, announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 33,333,333 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.24 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$8,000,000 (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "CommonShare") and one-half of one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Private Placement.

2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned and controlled by Mr. Eric Sprott, intends to subscribe for C$3,000,000 of the Private Placement.

James Anderson, chairman and chief executive officer, said: "We are extremely pleased to welcome the participation of Mr. Eric Sprott in this financing. His continued support is a strong endorsement of Guanajuato Silver's vision and potential. This financing will provide us with the necessary capital to accelerate production in response to rapidly rising silver prices. We also intend to expand exploration activities at all four of our producing silver mines in Mexico while continuing our strategy of disciplined growth."

The Private Placement is scheduled to close on or about October 28, 2024, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The Company may pay finder's fees to eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. The Company expects to pay finder's fees equal to 6% cash and 6% non-transferrable broker warrants, with such broker warrants entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share (each, a "Broker Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.24 per Broker Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Private Placement. The Company may settle all or part of the cash portion of the finder's fee through the issuance of Units.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Private Placement in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for working capital and general corporate purposes.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or to U.S. Persons (as that term is defined in Rule 902(k) of Regulation S), nor shall this press release be construed to constitute such an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About Guanajuato Silver

GSilver is a precious metals producer engaged in reactivating past producing silver and gold mines in central Mexico. The Company produces silver and gold concentrates from the El Cubo Mine, Valenciana Mines Complex, and the San Ignacio mine; all three mines are located within the state of Guanajuato, which has an established 480-year mining history. Additionally, the Company produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates from the Topia mine in northwestern Durango. With four operating mines and three processing facilities, Guanajuato Silver is one of the fastest growing silver producers in Mexico.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which relate to future events or future performance including, but not limited to, statements regarding rapid growth; the terms and completion of the Private Placement; the use of proceeds from the Private Placement; that the Private Placement will provide the Company with the capital necessary to further expand precious metals production at its four producing silver mines in Mexico; the continued strategy of disciplined growth; rapidly rising silver prices; the Company's plans to expand exploration activities; and GSilver's status as one of the fasting growing silver mining company in Mexico.

Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to and assumptions made by the Company; which assumptions, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the private placement, the potential quantity, grade and metal content of the mineralized material at El Cubo and San Ignacio, the geotechnical and metallurgical characteristics of such material conforming to sampled results and metallurgical performance; available tonnage of mineralized material to be mined and processed; resource grades and recoveries; assumptions and discount rates being appropriately applied to production estimates; prices for silver, gold and other metals remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; availability of funds for the Company's projects and to satisfy current liabilities and obligations including debt repayments; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation) and inflation rates remaining as estimated; no labour-related disruptions; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled construction and production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals are received in a timely manner; and the ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements and information are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of GSilver to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, failure to receive TSX Venture Exchange approval for the private placement, market conditions, availability of financing, currency rate fluctuations, high inflation and interest rates, geopolitical conflicts including wars, actual results of exploration, development and production activities, actual grades and recoveries of silver, gold and other metals from the Company's existing mines including El Cubo, San Ignacio, VMC and Topia, availability of third party mineralized material for processing, unanticipated geological or structural formations and characteristics, environmental risks, future prices of gold, silver and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, equipment or personnel delays, delays in obtaining governmental or regulatory approvals and permits, inadequate insurance, and other risks in the mining industry. There are no assurances that GSilver will be able to continue to increase production, tonnage milled and recoveries rates, improve grades and reduce costs at El Cubo, San Ignacio, VMC and/or Topia to process mineralized materials to produce silver, gold and other concentrates in the amounts, grades, recoveries, costs and timetable anticipated. In addition, GSilver's decision to process mineralized material from El Cubo, San Ignacio, VMC and Topia is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and therefore is subject to increased uncertainty and risk of failure, both economically and technically. Mineral resources and mineralized material that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them, and may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing, and other relevant issues. There are no assurances that the Company's projected grades of gold and silver at El Cubo and San Ignacio and the anticipated level of production therefrom will be realized. In addition, there are no assurances that the Company will meet its production forecasts or generate the anticipated cash flows from operations to satisfy its scheduled debt payments or other liabilities when due or meet financial covenants to which the Company is subject or to fund its exploration programs and corporate initiatives as planned. There is also uncertainty about impact of any resurgence of COVID-19, the ongoing war in Ukraine and conflict in Gaza, elevated inflation and interest rates and the impact they will have on the Company's operations, supply chains, ability to access mining projects or procure equipment, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. All forward-looking statements and information made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including the Company's most recently filed annual information form . These forward-looking statements and information are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by law.

