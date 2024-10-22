Silver Dollar Hires Integri-Core for Fall Drilling at Ranger-Page Project in Idaho's Silver Valley

The Ranger-Page Project is located in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District that ranks among the world's top producers of silver, lead and zinc

Vancouver, October 22, 2024 - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has hired Integri-Core LLC for the initial drilling program at its recently acquired Ranger-Page Project in Idaho's Silver Valley.





Photo 1: Site preparations underway at Ranger-Page Project to ready for the arrival of the Integri-Core drill rig.

Dale Moore, P.Geo., owner of Tamarack Geological Services and an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, will oversee the drilling program on behalf of Silver Dollar. He commented, "We chose Integri-Core as our drilling contractor at Ranger-Page for two key reasons. Firstly, I have collaborated with co-owner Matt Brodahl on numerous significant projects throughout my career, including the Galena GIP project for Americas Gold and Silver in the Silver Valley. Secondly, Integri-Core's all-inclusive cost per foot bid strategy is very appealing, as it allows us to more accurately estimate our total drilling costs and know precisely how much drilling we can achieve with our budget."

About Integri-Core LLC

Integri-Core aspires to revolutionize the exploration drilling industry by making integrity the cornerstone of every interaction. Whether conventional drilling, directional drilling, or specialized drilling services, Integri-Core has the experience and equipment needed to get the job done safely, on time, and on budget. Integri-Core's principals, Justin Suhl and Matt Brodahl, have over 40 years of combined experience in surface underground, fly, and directional drilling across the lower 48 states. From exploration to production, Integri-Core is a trusted partner for all drilling needs.





Figure 1: Location of the Ranger-Page Project in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District.

About the Ranger-Page Project

Ranger-Page is a drill-ready project in a world-class silver district. The land package covers six historic mines and is ideally situated near Interstate 90 with year-round access to power, water, local infrastructure and a workforce in the Silver Valley skilled in exploration and mining. The primary target areas are up and down plunge from historic underground mining, along strike where ground induced polarization (IP) surveys identify anomalies, and where surface trenching identified near surface mineralization. Additional exploration targets have also been identified away from historic mine infrastructure, using soil geochemical data, mapping, and ground IP survey data.









Figure 2: Ranger-Page claim groups, underground mine workings, and new target areas.

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar is a dynamic mineral exploration company focused on two of North America's premier mining regions: Idaho's prolific Silver Valley and the Durango-Zacatecas silver-gold belt. Our portfolio includes the advanced-stage Ranger-Page and La Joya projects, along with the early-stage Nora project. Major shareholders include NYSE-listed First Majestic Silver and billionaire mining investor Eric Sprott. Our management team is committed to an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potential acquisitions with a focus on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

For additional information, you can download our latest presentation here and follow us on X here.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

