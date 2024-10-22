Opawica Identifies 25 High Priority Drill Targets on its Arrowhead Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

Vancouver - October 22nd, 2024 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to announce that is has identified high-priority drill targets at its Arrowhead Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt using the advanced artificial intelligence services of ALS GoldSpot Discoveries Ltd ("Goldspot"). Specifically, GoldSpot and Opawica generated gold targets using a "Smart Targeting" approach which uses AI data-driven methods encompassing both numeric and interpreted layers on a 5m x 5m x 5m grid cell stack of layers. Integrated results outlined 20 zones of high-priority drill ready targets and additional targets for general exploration.

In the western part of the Property, 15 drill targets have been identified totaling 4,500 meters. The majority of the proposed drill holes aim to test the continuity of gold mineralization focusing on the highest gold values in the area with 100-300 meter spacing. In the eastern part of the Arrowhead Property, three drill holes totaling 2,000 meters are proposed to test a fold hinge zone of an interpreted local Z-shaped fold, which is associated with IP anomalies in a resistive zone. The first drill hole will be drilled to the north to test the modeled mineralized seismic data.

Based on Echo-Geotech's 2021 land-streamer 2D seismic survey, four potential mineralized trends were identified, leading to the proposal of two drill targets, each 1,000 meters deep. Additionally, four drill holes totaling 1,500 meters are planned to follow up on high historic gold values in hole 95-04, which is spatially associated with a VLF axis and a probable contact between felsic and intermediate volcanic rocks. These drill holes are designed with 50-75 meter spacing for more detailed follow-up.

"Our team is excited to leverage AI technology to optimize our ability to target known mineralization targets on Arrowhead," said CEO Blake Morgan. "By integrating cutting-edge machine learning with traditional exploration methods, we're able to uncover opportunities with greater precision, thus increasing the probability of a significant discovery. We know this is one of the most prolific gold bearing regions on earth, the team feels this drill program could really showcase to the market that Opawica Explorations is on to something big. "

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. is a Canadian company recognized as a global leader in artificial intelligence and data science who are using AI to transform the mineral discovery process. Staffed by Geoscience and Data Science experts, GoldSpot provides geological consulting services and software augmented by AI.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong

portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the

Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec. The Company's management has a great track record in

discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is

to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using

cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking

partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

Qualified Person

Yvan Bussieres, P.Eng., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Blake Morgan

President and Chief Executive Officer

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Telephone: 604-681-3170

Fax: 604-681-3552

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.