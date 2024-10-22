Ngex Kicks Off Phase 3 Drill Program At Lunahuasi

VANCOUVER, Oct. 22, 2024 - NGEx Minerals Ltd. ("NGEx Minerals" or the "Company") (TSX: NGEX) (OTCQX: NGXXF) is pleased to announce that its Phase 3 drill program has begun at its 100%-owned Lunahuasi property located in San Juan, Argentina. The Phase 3 program follows a highly successful Phase 2 program completed in the first half of 2024, which delivered some of the highest-grade copper, gold, and silver intercepts drilled anywhere in the world and confirmed that Lunahuasi has both unusually high grades and large size potential. Phase 3 drilling intends to grow the deposit through step-out drilling and provide enough closer-spaced data to develop an initial Exploration Target as provided for in NI 43-101. PDF Version

Wojtek Wodzicki, President and CEO, commented, "We are extremely excited to kick off our third and largest drill program at Lunahuasi. Phase 2 drilling showed that the Lunahuasi deposit has exceptional grades throughout a large volume measuring at least 400m by 900m by 960m. This upcoming drill program will more than double the total meters drilled to date at Lunahuasi, and is focused on continuing to expand the deposit, which remains open in all directions, and advancing our understanding of this unusually high-grade discovery. Based on results obtained to date, we believe we have drilled only a small part of the Lunahuasi high-grade deposit, and that this is a much larger system than currently delineated. With a significantly oversubscribed private placement financing of approximately C$175 million currently in progress, which we plan to close in the coming weeks, we expect to be fully funded and well positioned to execute our current plan and will have flexibility to expand the program if justified."

The new drill program has commenced with three drill rigs currently turning, and another three to be added before the end of the month. The program will consist of up to 20,000 meters of diamond drilling to follow up on 17,862 meters drilled since discovery of the deposit in March 2023, with optionality to expand the program to follow-up encouraging results. Drilling will consist of three targeted ranges of drill spacing to accomplish different objectives: long-range exploration holes (+300m spacing), mid-range step out holes (50-300m spacing), and short-range infill holes (30-50m spacing). Initial results are expected toward the end of Q4 2024, but exact timing will depend on drilling rates and assay turn-around times.

About NGEx Minerals

NGEx Minerals is a copper and gold exploration company based in Canada, focused on exploration of the Lunahuasi copper-gold-silver project in San Juan Province, Argentina, and the nearby Los Helados copper-gold project located approximately nine kilometres northeast in Chile's Region III. Both projects are located within the Vicuña District, which includes the Caserones mine, and the Josemaria and Filo del Sol deposits.

NGEx owns 100% of Lunahuasi and is the majority partner and operator for the Los Helados project, subject to a Joint Exploration Agreement with Nippon Caserones Resources LLC, which is the indirect 30% owner of the operating Caserones open pit copper mine located approximately 17 kilometres north of Los Helados. Lundin Mining Corp. holds the remaining 70% stake in Caserones.

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol "NGEX" and also trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "NGXXF". NGEx is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Additional information relating to NGEx may be obtained or viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

